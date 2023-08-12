Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

So far, Ukraine’s counteroffensive has not looked good. Now, however, the ISW confirms successes in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Kyiv – Im Ukraine war leads Kyiv counter-offensive against the attackers Russia away. While increased in recent days negative news about the course of the actions shaped the media landscapeUkrainian servicewomen and men are now making progress, as an analysis of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shows.

For their analysis, examined in the USA resident think tank ISW geolocated images from Zaporizhia Oblast in the west of the Ukraine. The Ukrainian army is said to have advanced there with ground troops as far as the town of Robotyne. The soldiers have been carrying out attacks on the city for weeks.

A press officer stands on a destroyed Russian tank in a village in the Zaporizhia region. (Archive photo) © NurPhoto/Imago

Ukraine War: Russia fails at Bachmut

According to the experts of the ISW significant, but overall the successes of the counter-offensive have so far been limited. The army from Russia also carried out some offensive actions yesterday, Friday (August 11), according to the daily Pravda citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported to Ukraine.

According to the report, troops loyal to Moscow tried to regain lost positions on the Bakhmut and Kupyansk fronts. However, the attacks were unsuccessful for Russia. However, there are said to have been civilian casualties among the Ukrainian population, according to the General Staff of Ukraine. According to unconfirmed information from the Ukrainian military, the Russian army has lost more than 500 soldiers in the past 24 hours.

For some time now, Ukraine has been hoping for Western support in the form of fighter jets so that it can make its offensive actions more effective. However, Professor of Security Studies Barry R. Posen does not currently believe that the number of aircraft required by Ukraine would be sufficient for success. (Lucas Maier)