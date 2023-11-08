Ukraine has taken a big step closer to membership of the European Union. In a long-awaited report, the European Commission advised on Wednesday to open accession negotiations. This weighty advice goes to the government leaders, who will decide at their summit in December. It is the first time that accession is being discussed with a country that is at war.
Hans Nijenhuis
Latest update:
12:35
