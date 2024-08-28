Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov © AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian Presidential press service

After heavy Russian air strikes, Ukraine reports positive news: a domestically produced ballistic missile has been successfully tested.

Kiev – After days of devastating Russian air strikes on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky his population hopes of having their own defensive weapons. “Perhaps it is too early to talk about it, but I would like to share this news with you: Ukraine has successfully tested its first ballistic missile,” said Zelensky on Tuesday (27 August) in Kiev. He congratulated the Ukrainian arms industry on the success, but did not give any details.

The day before, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov said that the country was preparing a response to the Russian air strikes, including using domestically produced weapons. “This proves once again that in order to achieve victory, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on attacks on enemy military targets,” the portal quoted him as saying. Defence24.

Thunder rocket: Is Ukraine’s Hrim-2 fully developed?

In contrast to cruise missiles, ballistic missiles have only a short propulsion phase. They remain unpowered for most of their flight. Armies can use them to hit targets at great distances, with little warning time and high striking power.

Defence24 reported that the ballistic missile is probably the Hrim-2. “Hrim” means something like “thunder”. A prototype of the launcher was presented at a military parade in Kyiv in 2018, as a video on Youtube showsSince then, Ukraine has been trying to finance the missile project. The Hrim-2 is the successor to the Hrim, which was completed in the early 2000s.

The exact capabilities of the Hrim-2 are currently only speculated upon. The portal Futurezone reported that it could have a range of between 280 and 500 kilometers.

As early as spring 2023, Russia plans to launch two Hrim-2 missiles over the Crimea Russian military bloggers published images of alleged debris in a field on Telegram.

Western weapons often come with restrictions – Ukraine introduces its own combat drone

In terms of long-range firepower, Kiev is ahead of Moscow in Ukraine War far inferior. Although Ukraine receives weapons from Western allies, these are subject to restrictions, for example regarding attacks on military targets in Russia. Because many attacks on Ukraine originate from Russian territory, this presents Ukraine with problems in terms of defense.

A few days ago, Zelensky presented another Ukrainian home-made drone, the jet-powered Paljanytsja combat drone. In terms of long-range weapon firepower, Ukraine is currently far inferior to Russia.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the latest Russian bombardment cost the lives of at least five people. Two people died when a rocket hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. After drone attacks on Zaporizhia, first two, then three deaths were reported. “We will undoubtedly respond to Russia for this and all other attacks,” wrote Zelensky on the social network X. “Crimes against humanity must not go unpunished.” (lrg/dpa)