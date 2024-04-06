Home page politics

From: Laura May

Fears of a major Russian offensive in the Ukraine war are growing. Kiev is therefore building huge defense facilities across the country.

Kiev – Ukraine is building huge defenses across the country to arm itself against a possible major offensive by Russia. Trenches, fire control bunkers and so-called “dragon teeth”, concrete anti-tank barriers, are then intended to hold back the Russian attackers.

Political and military experts are predicting a major Russian offensive in the summer in the Ukraine war, as recently reported by New York Times. Volodymyr Zelenskyj recently warned that Ukraine is currently not adequately prepared for such a major attack. Knowing that Moscow has an advantage in terms of ammunition, weapons and personnel, Kiev is building defenses across the country.

Ukrainian army on the defensive, millions for defense

The Ukrainian army is already on the defensive almost everywhere, and fears of a new major offensive are growing. A three-tier defense line is said to be intended to deter Russian attackers Mirror hold off. To achieve this, civilians and soldiers are working on defense systems across the country. Hundreds of meters of trenches, fire control bunkers, hump lines made up of around 100,000 “dragon's teeth” over around 2000 kilometers and trenches that are so wide that Russian tanks cannot overcome them are said to be in Ukraine ntv protect against attacks.

The Ukrainian army has already allocated $509 million for border fortifications in 2024 alone. On Tuesday (April 2), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal promised loudly Reuters another 142 million for defense installations across the country. Trenches and barriers are being built north of Kiev on the border with Russia, where there is currently no fighting. In the Chernihiv region there are loud Reuters Dozens of Ukrainian workers late last month installed metal reinforcements and secured poles and plastic sheeting along a trench wall while an excavator cleared dirt nearby.

Ukraine is expanding its defenses across the country. © IMAGO/Dmytro Smolienko

Will the defense system in the Ukraine war come in time? Governor doubts.

But also in contested areas in southeastern Ukraine, as in the Zaporizhia region, the Ukrainians are building their defenses. This often puts civilians in danger. While the construction workers fortify the trenches, Russian drones fly over them.

If she However, the defense system comes in time? Many doubt it. The governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, said loudly Politico Last week there were doubts about the facilities, the construction and renovation of which only began at the beginning of March. “The fortifications have a complex purpose and will consist of barriers capable of stopping armor and minefields,” he said. However, he could not say when they would be completed.