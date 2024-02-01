Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The Ukrainian armed forces are putting together a new combat brigade with exclusively German Martens and Leopard 1 tanks.

Donbass – In the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian armed forces are currently on the offensive at sea, but clearly on the defensive on land.

German Marder and Leopard 1A5: Ukraine is building a new tank brigade

While some commanders do not rule out a major Russian offensive on the city of Kharkiv, Moscow's Black Sea Fleet is losing ship after ship in Crimea. As far as land forces are concerned, Kiev is probably trying to create a new tank brigade.

This will consist exclusively of German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks. The American news magazine reported this at the end of January Forbes. Accordingly, it should be a reorganization of the 25th Brigade, which did not exist after the army reform (between 2014 and 2016).

A German-made Marder armored personnel carrier for the Ukrainian army. © Screenshot X@deaidua

25th Brigade of the Land Forces: Reorganization in the middle of the Ukrainian war

Downright explosive: The 25th Ukrainian Airborne Brigade was once part of the Russian-influenced 6th Guards Tank Army of the Soviet Army. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, democratic Ukraine no longer had a 25th brigade in its armed forces. That is now apparently changing in the middle of the Russian attack on its western neighbor.

Loud Forbes The 25th (Armored) Brigade announced in early January that it had begun converting to German-made Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks. The brigade had previously built up a base of German Marder armored personnel carriers for transporting infantry (foot soldiers) into combat.

From Germany: Ukrainians are waiting for more Marder and Leopard 1 tanks

The report does not say how many “Martens” and “Leopards” the 25th Ukrainian Brigade has at its disposal. Because such a large combat group requires a significant logistics and repair chain, close coordination with the German arms industry is likely.

Rheinmetall from Düsseldorf takes the lead in remanufacturing Marder and Leopard 1 tanks from old industrial and Bundeswehr stocks and delivers the military vehicles on behalf of the Traffic Light Federal Government to the Ukrainian armed forces for their defense against the attack by Russia, which violates international law. While the Americans apparently have doubts about German Leopard 2 tanks for the Ukrainians, Germany and Denmark have so far provided 30 “Leos”1.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Germany and Denmark are working on the delivery of 105 Leopard 1 tanks

Loud List of military support services The federal government is to receive 105 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks in the future, as many of them as possible this year. While 90 Marders have already been handed over from Germany to Ukraine since spring 2023, the delivery of 30 additional armored personnel carriers is currently being prepared.

Videos and photos from Ukrainian military bloggers indicate that the Marders will be stationed on the southern front between the major city of Zaporizhzhia and the contact line near Robotyne. There are increasing signs that the 25th Ukrainian brigade will be equipped with tailor-made weapon systems that were previously used in conjunction with the Bundeswehr.

Ukraine Army: A brigade usually has dozens of main battle tanks

According to ZDF, a battalion usually has 46 battle tanks. For example, Panzerbrigade 12 of the 10th Armored Division of the Bundeswehr, which is taking part in the major NATO exercise “Steadfast Defender”, has two tank battalions and two armored infantry battalions. Would make around 90 main battle tanks and 90 infantry fighting vehicles for Panzergrenadiers (infantry) in a brigade. Whether the Ukrainians will find enough Western tanks for such a large formation remains to be seen. (pm)