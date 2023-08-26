NBC: Kyiv baffled by delays in deliveries of American F-16s to Ukraine

The Kyiv authorities were baffled by delays in the delivery of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. About this with reference to a high-ranking Ukrainian official informs broadcaster NBC.

According to him, despite the fact that Kyiv considers aircraft deliveries important for the success of the counteroffensive, and the delay in deliveries has disappointed and confused the authorities, Ukraine does not dare to discuss it publicly.

In turn, Keir Giles, an expert at the Chatham House think tank, said that the delay in the supply of fighter jets was due to a pre-set political blocking of the supply decision, and not to technical aspects.

According to experts, the US is refraining from deliveries due to concerns about losing fighter jets over Russian territory.

Earlier, Newsweek columnist Mark Davis predicted the inevitable failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He stated that even deliveries of F-16s would not help Kyiv to resist the Russian troops.