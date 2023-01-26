The European official, who did not wish to reveal his identity and the name of his country, said that his government approved the shipment and was working to obtain permission from Germany, which participated in the production of these munitions..

A UN treaty backed by most Western countries bans the use and transfer of cluster bombs, which deliver large numbers of explosive bomblets and often pose a threat long after conflicts have ended..

However, the European official considered that cluster munitions have become more advanced and the West needs to be “in an advanced position” to support Ukraine..

“The Ukrainians are asking for them. They are legitimate weapons. The collateral damage is not as great as before. It was very large in the 40s and 50s, and now it is very manageable,” he added during a visit to Washington.“.

“Ukraine needs to win the war. This is the goal,” he stressed, noting that “the Russians are using weapons of all kinds that are a hundred times more terrifying than cluster munitions.”“.

The official acknowledged that Germany needed some time to make a decision.

After being pressured, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday his agreement to send Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine..

Foreign Policy magazine reported earlier this month that Turkey had supplied Ukraine with Cold War-era cluster munitions, but Ankara denied the news..