The cluster munitions supplied by the USA have arrived in Ukraine – and are already having an impact on what is happening at the front. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

USA with warning: Russia has mined Ukrainian ports

on : UN chief condemns attacks The processed information, in particular on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war, comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 21, 6:15 a.m.: Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency are still waiting for access to the roofs of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian troops. The specialists carried out further inspections of the facility earlier in the week, but so far have not discovered any visible signs of explosives or mines, said IAEA Director Rafael Grossi, according to a report by the agency on Thursday. According to Grossi, the IAEA continues to demand access to the roofs of the reactors and their turbine halls.

A week ago, the head of the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, had rejected allegations that Moscow was allegedly planning to blow up the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Ukraine is already using cluster munitions “effectively”.

According to the White House, Ukraine is already using the cluster munitions supplied by the USA in a defensive fight against the Russian attackers. “They use them appropriately, they use them effectively,” US government National Security Council communications director John Kirby said Thursday (July 20).

The use of cluster munitions is already affecting Russian defenses and offensive maneuvers, Kirby said. For more details he referred to the Ukrainians. The Pentagon confirmed last week that the cluster munitions promised by the US shortly before had already arrived in Ukraine.

US: Russia could accuse Ukraine of attacking civilian ships

The US government also warned again that Russia could expand its attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea after withdrawing from the international grain agreement and then blame them on Ukraine. “Our information indicates that Russia has continued to lay sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports,” said National Security Council communications director John Kirby. “And yesterday we observed that Russia released video of the discovery and detonation of what they claimed was a Ukrainian sea mine.” It is possible that this video could be a “harbinger” of a false flag attack.

On Monday, Russia declared the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea to be over, despite all international appeals. Moscow then announced that it would consider ships calling at Ukrainian ports as possible military targets in the future. In recent nights, Russia has also attacked the port of Odessa, from which millions of tons of food have been exported in recent months, and other Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea.

At least seven people, including three children, were injured in attacks on the center of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv on Thursday (July 20). © dpa

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Odessa

UN Secretary-General António Guterres “strongly condemned” repeated Russian attacks on the port of Odessa and other Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea. “The attacks contradict the commitments of the Russian Federation under the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations,” the world organization said. In addition, the destruction of civilian infrastructure constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law. (With Agencies)