From: Ulrike Hagen

While Ukraine is still at war, it is already preparing for peacetime elections – and considering how to deal with possible Russian infiltration.

Brussels – Thousands of kilometers from the front of the Ukraine War away, Ukrainian officials and European delegates met in Brussels last week to discuss how to organize the country’s first post-war elections, reports the US daily political. Developments within the European Union are being watched with eagle eyes because the danger of Russian interference is great.

Ukraine may still be at war but is already preparing for peacetime elections – delegates met in Brussels for talks. (Iconic image) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Ukraine is already thinking about elections after the end of the war: Kiev’s election commissioner describes preparations against Moscow’s influence

Despite the signs Zelenskyy observed of Putin’s loss of power, Ukraine is bracing for possible Russian infiltration. In an interview with political Ukraine’s Supreme Elections Chief Oleh Didenko said: “Our country must prepare for the risk that Russia will try to install its representatives, its agents, in the Ukrainian authorities.”

Ukraine needs to think about how to protect itself from Russian interference in the elections.

Parliamentary elections in Ukraine were originally scheduled for October and presidential elections for next year. Due to the war, however, preparations for both elections have been frozen for the time being. Didenko, the head of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC), stressed: “I understand that when conducting post-war elections, Ukraine should ensure democratic standards regarding the rights of the elected.” However, he added that Ukraine is considering it how to protect herself from interference and prevent a “threat to national security.”

Preparations for elections after the end of the war: Kiev takes measures against Russian interference

Kiev has already taken measures to limit the influence of pro-Russian parties. In May 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a ban on all 11 of the country’s pro-Kremlin parties accused of undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty. The Opposition Platform – For Lifeonce the second largest political force in Ukraine’s parliament, tried unsuccessfully to challenge the ban in court.

In January, Zelenskyi also revoked the citizenship of four MPs, including Viktor Medvedchuk, a former ally of President Vladimir Putin. However, some pro-Kremlin politicians are still active, while the remaining MPs from the opposition Platform for Life have split into two newly formed groups.

We have a terrorist neighbor and it will not go away after our victory. He will still be present.

Asked whether Ukrainian authorities are considering banning these groups from standing in post-war elections, Didenko stated: “The decision will be made on a case-by-case basis by the court after carefully examining the parties’ activities and agendas.”

The election chief also stressed that Russia’s attack on Ukrainian democracy will not end with war: “We have a terrorist neighbor and it will not go away after our victory. He will still be present.”

Challenge for Ukraine elections: 20 percent of the population live abroad as refugees

However, concerns about Russian interference are just one of many challenges Ukraine will face as it conducts its first post-war elections: more than 8 million Ukrainians, about 20 percent of the population, fled abroad after the war broke out. Ukrainian delegates in Brussels discussed how their participation in the elections can be facilitated with election officials from other European countries.

An increased number of polling stations in third countries as well as the introduction of new voting methods such as electronic or postal voting are some of the technical options currently being considered, explained Didenko.

Elections in Ukraine: New election model is discussed in Brussels

However, the new election model will be a political decision made by the Ukrainian parliament. Sam van der Staak, Director of the Europe program at International IDEA, which organized the discussions in Brussels together with the European Parliament, said: “We have to make sure that the decision is firstly supported by all political forces in Ukraine and secondly, trust the citizen enjoys”. He added: “Ukraine has to get it right from the start because everyone is watching, including Russia.”

Ukraine is under martial law: according to the constitution, no elections are possible until further notice

Russia’s ongoing war, which the illegal annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and presumably the Destruction of the Kachowka Dam responsible for, has brought democratic life in Ukraine to a virtual standstill. According to the constitution, no elections can take place under martial law. Martial law was declared by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the morning of February 24, 2022, the start of the Russian invasion, and has been in place ever since.