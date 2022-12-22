Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is “alive and strong” and that the Europeans, North Americans and Ukrainians won “The Russians in the Battle for the Minds of the World”🇧🇷 He addressed the United States Congress this Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022) in a joint session of the House and Senate.

Zelensky began the speech by saying that US support is crucial for the “global security”. The president of Ukraine said that US support is a “Investment in Democracy”🇧🇷

The Ukrainian leader was applauded by congressmen as he entered the plenary of the US House.

He appealed to Congress and said that military aid alone was not enough. According to the Ukrainian president, the year 2023 will be a “turning point” towards the end of the war.

Zelensky cited Christmas as a symbol of the plight of Ukrainians. “In 2 days we will celebrate Christmas, perhaps by candlelight. Not because it’s romantic, but because there’s no electricity.”he stated.

The president of Ukraine also referred to the North American proposal that intends to send US$ 44.9 billion to the country. The project will be voted on by Congress in the coming days. The Ukrainian said that the US Congress’ choices could save “millions of lives”🇧🇷

At the end of the speech, Zelensky opened a Ukrainian flag with the signatures of soldiers and received a United States flag from the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

The Ukrainian leader arrived at the Capitol, seat of the US legislative power, around 9 pm (Brasília time). He was received by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. She said that US congressmen were “looking forward to hearing from you” and that it was time to praise “not only him, but the brave and united people of Ukraine for what they are doing to protect democracy”🇧🇷

The 2 attended a meeting with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

This was not the 1st time that the president of Ukraine made a speech to US congressmen. On March 16, Zelensky spoke remotely. At the time, he called on the US to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He also requested more military support from the United States through the deployment of aircraft.

Biden and Zelensky

The presidents of Ukraine and the United States had their 1st face-to-face meeting this Wednesday (Dec.21, 2022). This was also the first time that Zelensky had left Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia, which began on February 24.

The 2 made an official speech after the meeting. They spoke about the military support that the North American country has given since the beginning of the conflict and about the proposals for new aid.

Before the meeting, the US announced a package of US$ 1.85 billion (R$ 9.6 billion at current exchange rates) in military aid to the government of Ukraine. In total, the country has already sent US$ 21.9 billion to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.