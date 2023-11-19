Kyiv is ready to sue Poland for damages due to the closure of border checkpoints

The Ukrainian authorities are going to file lawsuits for damages due to the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Poland, which occurred in connection with strikes of Polish carriers. The agency reported this “Ukrainform” with reference to the vice-president of the Association of International Road Carriers (AsMAP) of the country, Vladimir Balin.

Balin emphasized that the situation is close to critical, which is why lawyers in Poland defending Ukrainian interests must normalize the situation as soon as possible, doing everything possible to resume the work of checkpoints, and also find out who will pay Kiev for the losses incurred.