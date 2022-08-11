After the bathers flee from the Crimean beaches, due to the attack on the Saky air base, the Kiev defense ministry urges Russian tourists to take their holidays elsewhere, because “sunscreen will not be enough to protect you”.

Russians do not go on vacation to the Crimea, “sunscreen will not be enough to protect you”. With a sarcastic video, the Kiev Ministry of Defense urges the Russians to avoid the beaches of Crimea, showing pictures of tourists fleeing after the 9 August attack on the Saky military air base.

“If they don’t want to have an unpleasant and hot summer break, we advise our esteemed Russian guests not to visit the Ukrainian Crimea. Because no sunscreen will protect them from the dangerous effects of smoking in unauthorized areas,” says the ministry, making fun of the Russians they attribute to an “accident” the explosions that destroyed planes and ammunition in the Saki aerodrome on 9 August.

With the background of the song “Cruel Summer” by the pop group Bananarama, the video invites Russians to go on vacation to Turkey, Cuba or Dubai, but not to Crimea which “is Ukraine”. And then it shows pictures of Russian tourists frightened by explosions fleeing the beach or crying in fear. According to several videos that appeared on social media, the explosions caused panic among vacationers, many of whom lined up with cars on the Kerch Strait bridge to return to Russia. Bridge that the Ukrainians have made no secret of wanting to destroy sooner or later.