The Saudi crown prince is scheduled to have lunch this Friday June 16 alone with the French president at the Elysée Palace. This is Mohamed bin Salman’s second visit to France in a year. His previous visit, in July 2022, sparked outrage among human rights activists and the French left.

President Emmanuel Macron will meet on Friday June 16 with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salman, during a lunch at the Élysée Palace, which is expected to address a wide range of topics, from the war in Ukraine to Iran, going through the Lebanese crisis and Syria.

“It will be a one-on-one lunch,” the Presidency told reporters. The aim is to “offer bilateral perspectives and examine the big issues of the day, whether they are regional or related to Ukraine.”

It is the second visit in a year by MBS, nickname of the oil-rich kingdom’s de facto ruler, following his visit in July 2022, which sparked outrage from human rights advocates and the French left. It was then the first visit by MBS to Paris since the 2018 murder in Turkey of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, blamed on the crown prince, in particular by US intelligence, and which has earned him a sulfurous reputation in the West.

The portrait of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2020. Ozan KOSE AFP/Archives

“The stakes are such that Emmanuel Macron today considers it impossible to avoid relations with Saudi Arabia,” David Rigoulet-Roze, research associate at Iris and editor-in-chief of the magazine ‘Orients Stratégiques’, told France 24.

“Although the issue of human rights will be addressed by the French president with MBS, it will not be translated into public terms so as not to fuel the controversy that will probably arise. It is a state visit in which the notion of reason of state and the superior interests of the State take precedence over everything else,” he adds.

Emmanuel Macron’s first priority will be Ukraine. France tries to convince emerging countries to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The president will emphasize “how important the Ukrainian issue is” and its implications for the whole world and “how Saudi Arabia can exert its influence, including on Russia”, indicates the Presidency.

“The war in Ukraine has had consequences in terms of energy (…) and as such, the kingdom of black gold has become central again. Although expectations have not lived up to it, because MBS wants to keep the price of the Saudi barrel to finance their projects,” explains David Rigoulet-Roze.

Amnesty warns of human rights abuses

“The meeting is important for both parties in an international context and in a changing Middle East,” says Ziad Majed, a professor at the American University of Paris. France, “the only Western actor that maintains ties with Iran while being an ally of the Gulf monarchies”, has been trying “for a long time” to return to the Middle East scene, he told AFP.

MBS, for his part, has clearly positioned himself as someone who supports regional order and stability, even if this “stability” means “quelling dissent,” adds the professor.

This is illustrated by the fate of seven young Saudis sentenced to death for “alleged crimes” committed when they were minors, according to Amnesty International. According to the NGO, the youngest was 12 years old at the time of the crime.

Emmanuel Macron, “the main architect of the prince’s relegitimization since 2018”, who “reinforces his feeling of impunity”, “should do everything possible” to “save the lives” of the seven young people sentenced to death “for their opinion”, considers the general secretary of Amnesty France, Agnès Callamard.

Lebanon and Iran at the center of discussions

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Emmanuel Macron’s new special envoy for Lebanon, will not attend the lunch, but will discuss the situation in the country after the Lebanese Parliament failed again on Wednesday in its attempt to elect a president. Riyadh retains great influence in Lebanon, as does Iran.

“It is not so much about normalization as about the demonstration that Arabia and Iran can make together of the effectiveness of this normalization on certain issues,” such as Lebanon, as explained by the Elysee. For this reason, Emmanuel Macron will urge the Saudis “to enter into talks with the Iranians and others to create favorable conditions for the election of a Lebanese president.”

People gather outside the Blom Bank branch in the Tariq al-Jdideh neighborhood of Beirut, on September 16, 2022, in support of a depositor who stormed the branch demanding to withdraw their frozen savings. © Ibrahim Amro / AFP

Saudi Arabia is also the country that, along with the other Gulf monarchies, can provide financial aid to Lebanon, mired in a historic crisis, while the Europeans are focused on Ukraine.

Another hot topic is Iran. “We would like to have the crown prince’s assessment of the intensity of the Iranian threat (…) and how he intends to treat the Iranians,” explains the Presidency.

Ahmed Benchemsi, Director of Communications for the Middle East at the NGO Human Rights Watch, deplored the visit. “I find it regrettable to shake hands with a leader who has claimed responsibility for the barbaric murder of a journalist, while he acts as if nothing had happened,” he added.

MBS plans to spend a long time in France, where he owns several residences, including a sumptuous castle in Louveciennes, near Paris. In addition to meeting Emmanuel Macron, on Monday he will attend the official reception to present his country’s candidacy for the 2030 World Expo, which is supported by Paris. On June 22 and 23, he will also participate in the summit for a new global financial pact organized by the Élysée.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French