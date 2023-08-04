Analyst Lee: APU used the second echelon of troops near Rabotino in Zaporozhye

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) began to use the second echelon of troops, throwing the 10th Army Corps to storm the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, said American military analyst Rob Lee.

The last week of fighting was important because they (APU – approx. “Tapes.ru”) decided to actively use the second echelon of troops Rob LeeAnalyst at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies

It is noted that the battles for Rabotino are going on 2.5 kilometers from the first line of defensive structures in Russia. In the United States, they considered the decision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use reserves as improvisation as part of an offensive that has been developing for two months.

deplorable situation

On the eve of the operational command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the course of hostilities in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, calling the situation at the front stably difficult.

Wounded near Artemovsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine – Bakhmut), Ukrainian soldiers interpreted what was happening differently. They said that the Ukrainian army does not have enough technical means, and the fighters on the ground are scared.

Very little information is published about what is happening. The situation is deplorable. This is true APU fighter to the Daily Beast

Ukrainian military medics did not stand aside either, sharing their views with American journalists. One of them reported that after the start of the offensive, front-line stabilization medical centers receive a colossal number of wounded.

Incredible mine density

One of the main challenges for the Ukrainian offensive was the anti-tank traps and minefields set up by Russia, the US said. One of the anonymous Kyiv officials called the density of minefields incredible.

Ukrainian forces struggle to break through Russian defensive lines as tank traps and minefields impede their progress

Due to the difficulties of the offensive, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are beginning to abandon the tactics that they were taught in the West, and are returning to the old way of conducting combat operations. Now the Ukrainian units make only small attacks.

Also, having suffered losses in Western technology, the Ukrainian command began to send formations armed with non-modernized Soviet vehicles into battle. However, units equipped with American Stryker infantry fighting vehicles, German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and British Challenger 2 tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still held in reserve.

Large-scale mobilization

Against the backdrop of the lack of significant successes of the Ukrainian army at the front, the Verkhovna Rada of the country started talking about large-scale mobilization. According to one of the deputies, this is necessary for a turning point in hostilities.

This protracted counter-offensive, which needs to be brought to mind and implemented, will require the mobilization of a large number of military personnel. Alexander DubinskyMember of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

The accumulation of equipment by Ukraine, the purge of military commissars, the retraining and sending of new people testify to the plans of the authorities of the republic to carry out a very large mobilization, the deputy added.