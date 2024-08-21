“RV”: Ukraine invites retired pilots who can fly F-16s to serve

Ukraine is inviting retired pilots from the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) who can fly F-16 fighter jets to serve. This was reported by Telegram– channel “War correspondents of the Russian spring”.

It is noted that a similar statement was made by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal during their visits to Kyiv.

The channel’s authors emphasize that it is extremely difficult for retired pilots to go to combat zones. To do so, they must obtain permission from the governments of the Alliance member countries.

Earlier, the US spoke about F-16 “stealth munitions” for strikes against Russia. These are AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) cruise missiles, which Washington may transfer to Kyiv.