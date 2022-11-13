Ukraine wants to become the first country with a full-fledged drone fleet at sea. The government has launched a global fundraising campaign to purchase at least 100 floating drones.

President Volodomir Zelensky reports that the vessels can be used efficiently against Russian attacks from the sea. Since one drone costs more than 250,000 euros, the Ukrainian government has been via the site last week united24 – an initiative of Zelensky – started a fundraiser. Kiev has high hopes for the action and is convinced that “millions of people will donate money.” The country would be able to make the maritime drones itself.

According to the Ukrainians, the Russians have fired some 4,500 rockets since the start of the invasion. "One in five is shot from the sea. We must protect our waters and cities from missiles fired from ships. Drone boats will also help to keep the corridors clear for our grain ships," Zelenski said in a government statement.





War of the Drones

The deployment of various types of drones during the war in Ukraine seems to be becoming increasingly important for both Ukrainians and Russians. The drone boats that Ukraine is preying on are 5.5 meters long, weigh 1000 kilograms, have a speed of 80 kilometers per hour and a range of 400 kilometers. Explosives are stuffed into the tip of the craft, they are directed at a distance to their target and detonate if they collide with something.

The system is comparable in that respect to the Shahed-136 drones, the devices supplied by Iran to Russia. These drones explode with the explosive charge when they hit their target. Especially after the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia regularly used them to hit civilian targets and power plants in Ukraine.

Ukraine has also called in the drones several times, such as in the attack on the Sevastopol naval base on October 29. Nine flying and seven floating drones were used during this action, according to the Ukrainian army. The aircraft managed to damage the new flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the frigate Admiral Makarov. But it didn’t get to the point where the ship sank. Satellite images taken after the attack show that the Makarov was hit, but is still functioning.

The Ukrainian army is increasingly using all kinds of drones. © ANP / EPA



Change situation

Nevertheless, Ukraine expects a lot from the fleet to be built. "The naval drones can change the situation in the Black Sea, they are small and fast and have the capacity to attack Russian ships successfully. In addition, the drones can prevent the warships from leaving the port for fear of being hit," said Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ukraine must rely on drone boats; the country no longer has a real fleet. In 2014, many ships were seized by Russia: they were anchored in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, which was then annexed by Russia.

Russians regularly attack Ukrainian cities with (Iranian) drones, such as in Kiev in mid-October. © AP



