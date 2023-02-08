Ukraine | Investigators: Strong indications that Putin decided to send the missile system that shot down the Malaysian plane

Almost 300 people died in the summer of 2014 when a passenger plane flying over eastern Ukraine was shot down. The investigators stopped the investigations and do not believe that the Russian president will be held responsible for what happened.

In July 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over Ukraine. All 298 passengers on board died.

Eastern Ukraine had been at war for a few months at the time, and in February Russia had illegally occupied the Crimean peninsula.

International criminal investigation According to (JIT), the plane was brought down by a Buk anti-aircraft missile launched from the rebel region of eastern Ukraine. According to the researchers, the missile launcher belonged to the Russian Armed Forces and came from the Kursk anti-aircraft unit.

Now researchers have found evidence that suggests that the Russian president Vladimir Putin is responsible for the weapons that caused the accident ending up in Ukraine. According to the researchers, there are “strong indications” that Putin had personally approved the deployment of the missile system to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The researchers base their information on phone conversations with Russian officials. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter.

“ “There is only one person who makes the decision.”

Researchers according to Russian officials, the final decision on sending arms to Ukrainian separatists was even postponed in June because Putin was in France on the anniversary of the Normandy landings.

“There is only one person who makes the decision” and “this person is currently in France in a meeting,” the Russian adviser says in a phone recording in the possession of investigators, according to AFP.

While Putin’s involvement seems highly likely, investigators said they do not have enough evidence to hold Putin accountable for his actions. As the leader of his country, Putin also enjoys immunity, which makes indictment against him impossible, according to the researchers.

The machine the events leading to the fall have been investigated by an international investigation team, which includes members from the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine – the countries worst affected by the crash.

Most of the victims were Dutch citizens. The trial for shooting down the plane began near Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport in 2020. In November 2022, a Dutch court convicted two Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen in absentia of murdering the passengers of the crashed plane.

However, the convicted men were not charged with launching the missile that brought down the plane.

“ “We wanted to know who was ultimately responsible, and that’s clear.”

Who eventually downed an airliner, may never survive. On Wednesday, the prosecutor said that the soldiers who fired the missile have not been identified.

The international team of investigators announced that they were ending the investigation, as all leads had been exhausted. Prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer said at a news conference in The Hague that the findings are not enough to prosecute new suspects.

Director of the foundation representing the victims Piet Ploeg admitted that he was disappointed that the investigations were ending. At the same time, however, he said that he was glad that the prosecutors had presented their evidence of Putin’s involvement in the crash.

“There’s not much we can do about it, Putin can’t be prosecuted,” he said, according to Reuters. “We wanted to know who was ultimately responsible, and it is [nyt] clear.”