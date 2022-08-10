Ukraine, the first Italian enlisted Kevin Chiappalone investigated: the 19-year-old would be a right-wing extremist

The first Italian investigated for taking part in the fighting in Ukraine is Genoese. And he is called Kevin Chiappalone. The anti-mafia and anti-terrorism management of the Ligurian capital accuses the 19-year-old boy of having been one of the mercenaries enlisted in the Ukrainian International Brigade and faces a sentence of two to seven years.

The boy would also be a sympathizer of the far-right movement Casapound. There Digos he would initiate the investigation after the same Chiappalone had announced last March 23 on the pages of the weekly Panorama of wanting to leave to defend Ukraine, after he had heard Vladimir Putin to speak of the “denazification” of the country.

The journey of Chiappaloneaccording to initial investigations, it would have gone like this: The nineteen year old would have arrived in Ukraine last May through the Polish border, without any military preparation or in the use of weapons, but with a passion for airsoft (a sport where paint is shot instead of bullets). As the shots on his social channels also show, the 19-year-old would still be in Donbass.

Chiappalone he would also have left alone, organizing the trip on the internet. Once he arrived in Poland on a flight from Genoa, he would then take a bus that took him to the front area. But within the Ukrainian International Brigadeit seems that the young Genoese did not introduce himself with his real name, calling himself “Alessandro” instead.

For the moment, Kevin Chiappalone he is the only Italian under investigation, but an investigation is underway to identify any others mercenaries and understand if there is a network of recruiters behind it. In the past, an investigation had already started on a tour of pro-Russian mercenaries that had left after the outbreak of conflict in the Crimea in 2014.

Subscribe to the newsletter

