From: Bettina Menzel, Bedrettin Bölükbasi

A US think tank expects an attack on Ukraine from Belarus in 2023. Russian military bloggers probably protest against it. The news ticker.

Update from January 20, 6:40 p.m.: In November last year, Ukrainian troops liberated the city of Kherson, which had been occupied by Russian forces at the beginning of the war. Since then, according to Ukrainian sources, the city has been shelled almost every day. Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured in Russian attacks on Friday in the villages of Antonivka and Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. The day before, Ukraine reported 90 Russian attacks in the region, killing one person. The information could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues in other regions of Ukraine. Fighting apparently flared up again in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia. The Defense Ministry in Moscow announced the “liberation” of the village of Lobkove in the Zaporizhia region and also said that pro-Russian separatists had also taken control of the village of Klishchiivka. The village, which originally had around 500 residents, is located southwest of Bakhmut, which could indicate that Russia is trying to encircle the strategically important city.

Zaporizhia and Donetsk are two of the four regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in September would annex.

Federal intelligence service concerned about high losses in the Ukrainian army in the battle for Bakhmut

Update from January 20, 3:25 p.m.: Apparently, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is concerned about the heavy losses suffered by the Ukrainian army in the battle for Bakhmut. This is what the magazine reports mirror and refers to information that the BND is said to have provided security politicians in the Bundestag in a secret meeting. Accordingly, the Ukrainian army is currently losing a three-digit number of soldiers every day in the battles with the Russian invaders around Bakhmut. Taking the city could enable further Russian advances inland.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian domestic secret service SBU arrested “seven Russian agents”. The secret service “undertook another important special operation to unmask and arrest enemy agents,” said SBU boss Wassyl Maljuk. Those arrested had passed “coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities” and information about Ukrainian troop movements in the eastern Dnepropetrovsk region to Russian forces, the SBU said in a statement.

Ukraine War: Is Russia Planning An Attack Over Belarus?

First report from January 20, 3:25 p.m.: Munich – Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko is a loyal ally of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. During the Ukraine war, the “last dictator of Russia” maintained close ties with Moscow and allowed Russian troops to be stationed on its territory. That is one of the reasons why concerns about a possible attack from Belarus persist.

New Russia offensive? Think tank does not expect a possible attack from Belarus until autumn 2023

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has now provided a new assessment in its most recent report. It says that Russia will undertake any attack in autumn 2023. That timing seems more likely than an attack as early as winter or spring — and it would come under different conditions, the Washington-based think tank wrote.

The Ukrainian side had warned of an approaching attack at the end of 2022. According to the ISW, however, it is much more likely that Russia is currently preparing the preparations for a later attack, giving the military industry enough time to deliver the necessary material.

Ukraine war: Russian military bloggers criticize attack plan from Belarus

By late 2023, Russia and Belarus would have completed major maneuvers that are currently being planned, according to information from the Ukrainian secret service. By then, Moscow will have completed the fall 2022 convocations, well into the spring 2023 cycle. According to the ISW, one or more further mobilizations of reservists could be completed by autumn 2023.

The think tank also pointed out that influential Russian military bloggers have criticized the idea of ​​such an attack from Belarus. This would significantly enlarge the front – but Russia has no capacity for an advance along many axes, among other things. (bb/dpa)