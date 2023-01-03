Home page politics

Vladimir Putin is said to have received hormone therapy at the beginning of the Ukraine war. A side effect of the treatment is megalomania. The Danish secret service classifies other health characteristics of Putin.

Copenhagen/Moscow – There has been speculation about the state of health of the Russian President since the start of the Ukraine war. Does Vladimir Putin have dementia, Parkinson’s or thyroid cancer? The rumors persist. The Danish secret service has now shared assessments of Putin’s medication intake at the time of the invasion. The active ingredients could have favored the attack.

Danish secret service shares assessment of Putin’s drugs: “affects his decisions”

Vladimir Putin is said to have received hormone therapy in February 2022. According to an assessment by the head of the Russia analysis team at the Danish Defense Intelligence Agency (FE), Joakim, it may have influenced the invasion of Ukraine. “I can’t say for sure, but I think it influenced his decisions when he started the war in Ukraine,” he said Danish newspaper Berlingske quoted. “Melomania is one of the well-known side effects of hormone treatment,” explains Joakim.

Putin’s moon-shaped face at the beginning of the year is also a side effect of the same hormone therapy.

Megalomania through drugs? Secret service suspects cancer

Why did Putin take the drugs? FE believes the Russian president used to have some form of cancer. At the beginning of the year he is said to have been in treatment. A Russian investigative team had previously suspected that the president’s doctors had thyroid cancer. A good bet, according to Joakim. Joakim does not believe that Putin is terminally ill.

Other rumors about Putin’s state of health arose, among other things, from pictures from conferences where Putin was trying to get hold of his chair, leaning on himself or his arm hanging limply. No sign of incurable diseases according to the Danish secret service. Joakim explained that Putin has chronic pain from previous injuries. The British army chief described the rumors as “wishful thinking”.

Rumors about Putin’s health: Doctors classify remote diagnoses

In general, remote diagnosis from mere sight is rarely possible. Lay people in particular often misinterpret signs such as a red complexion.

Dementia and thyroid cancer, which are among the rumors surrounding Putin, are hardly recognizable from the outside, doctors classified the assessments surrounding Vladimir Putin in mid-2022. (chd/dpa)