«It used to be said that Russia’s army was the second most powerful in the world. Now we can say that it is Russia’s second most powerful army.» The joke, or rather meme, has been one of the most shared on social media since Ukraine launched its surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region last week. The operation, about which the Kiev government provides few details, has provoked as much stupefaction as incomprehension. And no wonder, since it is Russia’s first invasion since World War II. «We have brought the war to the territory of the aggressor,» Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

Why has Ukraine devoted some of its scarce military resources to an operation with no apparent strategic objective? Is it preparing for a negotiation in which it can use the conquered territory in exchange? Is it an attempt to take troops away from Russia’s front in the Donbas? Or is it a blow to the morale of enemy troops in a place that has occupied an important place in their collective psyche since the war against the Nazis? Is it trying to intimidate the population into putting pressure on the Kremlin?

There are many questions and speculations, but few answers. In fact, perhaps the reason is a combination of affirmative answers to all the above questions. “Exerting the necessary pressure on the aggressor” is all the Ukrainian president has said on the subject, for whom his success – we will see for how long – is a reflection of Vladimir Putin’s “debacle”.

That is why today we return to Ukraine, a war that, thanks to these kinds of surprising episodes, manages to escape oblivion.

These are the three topics we will address today:

War on Slavic territory Ukraine exposes Russia’s military seams

History has repeated itself, but in reverse. If a few months ago it was Russia that tried to stretch Ukraine’s already scarce military resources to the limit by reopening the Kharkiv front, now it is Kiev that has made a resounding splash with its incursion into the Kursk region and taken control of several of its towns. “Now they should occupy them, hold a referendum, claim that 90% have voted in favour of leaving Russia, and annex the territory,” joke some Ukrainians on social networks, listing Vladimir Putin’s steps in the Ukrainian regions he has appropriated and laughing at the evacuations of civilians that have also extended to Belgorod.

The Russians did not expect to encounter Ukrainian troops on their territory.



AFP





But beyond the easy ridicule, this is an operation that has yet to be explained and carries significant risks. On the one hand, there is, logically, the lives of the soldiers – apparently several thousand – and the military resources that are put at risk to occupy nearly a thousand square kilometres of enemy territory, without offering any clear benefit. On the other hand, one should not disregard the possibility that Moscow will use this ‘invasion’ to reaffirm its narrative – internationally and domestically – that Ukraine poses a danger to its survival. It may seem absurd to think this way, considering that the Russian invasion is approaching its third year, but one should not forget that Russia now lives immersed in an information bubble delimited by censorship.

Ukrainian humor 1: Eastern Ukraine.





Ukrainian humor 2: «German tanks in Kursk again»





Ukrainian humor 3: changing Kursk in Russian to Kursk in Ukrainian.





It is clear that the war has long since stalled. Neither Putin managed to force Volodymyr Zelensky to surrender in a week, as he had hoped, nor have successive Ukrainian counteroffensives succeeded in driving the Russians out of the occupied zones. It is a tango in which advances and retreats are becoming increasingly smaller and more costly. The Leopard tanks and Himars missiles have not had the expected effect, and surely neither will the F-16s that have begun to arrive in Ukraine. On the other side of the front, Russia is also failing to achieve any major objectives in the Donbas, the region in which it is concentrating its forces.

At this juncture, there are rumours about the need to open a channel of communication in order to start negotiations to end the conflict. Some believe that Kiev can use Kursk as a bargaining chip. But the parties do not seem to be willing to make major concessions, and this seems to create an insurmountable barrier: for example, the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a red line that the Kremlin will not cross.

The counterinvasion, from a drone’s perspective.



EFE





There will be those on both sides who are in favour of not moving an inch from their initial demands. Generally, these are those who do not fight. Nor those who send their sons to die at the front. Because things look very different there. And, although few in the West doubt the legitimacy of the Ukrainian defence, one must also take into account the human price of maintaining positions without a glimmer of victory. The cost of patriotism is growing in dead, crippled and wounded both physically and psychologically.

It is true that making concessions to Russia may embolden Putin and validate his strategy, but I doubt that the Russian president will continue to invade European territory, as some fear. Nor that he will resort to nuclear weapons, as he himself threatens from time to time to prevent redoubling efforts to help Ukraine. So, if we deny Moscow’s victory, there are only two options: promote a negotiation that will not be satisfactory for either country, or allow Ukraine to fight without having one arm tied behind its back, offering it the material it needs to defeat Russia.

No truce in the Middle East Israel will not achieve its goal of eradicating Hamas

In the other major conflict that is bogged down in our immediate neighbourhood, Israel continues to bomb Gaza and cause one massacre after another among the Palestinian population. And the problem is that no one knows when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will consider that he has achieved the ultimate goal of eradicating Hamas. In fact, as things stand, it is logical to doubt that he will ever achieve it. Not even with targeted assassinations like the one last week, in which he managed to eliminate the leader of the political wing, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran.

Massacres and devastation will create more terrorists.



AFP





The terrorist organization already has a replacement. And, while no one doubts that the Hebrew army is destroying the ranks of Hamas – and the civilian population – it is also creating an army of children and adolescents who will hate Israel even more for all the suffering caused. Hatred and violence, in the end, feed off each other and grow in an endless vicious circle. Meanwhile, Tehran is expected to carry out its announced attack – yet another one – against Jewish territory, and Tel Aviv has already warned that attacking its citizens would mean crossing a red line that will bring about a strong response. Yet another one.

The only thing that ensures this situation is the constant insecurity in which Israelis and Palestinians live. If Israel ever wants to enjoy a peaceful existence, this invasion does not seem the best way to achieve it. It is another matter whether Netanyahu has found in war his perfect lifeline. It is too much devastation for one man to remain in power.

US Elections Elon Musk for president

In a country where money is so important to the success of a presidential candidacy, having the richest man in the world support you is a huge boost. And that is what is happening in the United States with Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The former has become the voice of Anglo-Saxon conservatism and does not hesitate to take political sides in the fight that will culminate in the upcoming presidential elections in November, while the latter even changes his discourse on electric cars to please him.

Donald Trump during the interview with Elon Musk on X.



Reuters





“We are at a critical moment and we must stop the shift to the left,” says Musk, who interviewed Trump on X – formerly Twitter, the social network he acquired – to make his support explicit. That conversation, delayed by a cyber attack, has already been viewed more than 150 million times. Musk attacks everything. He believes that a demographic collapse is approaching because people do not follow his example and have a dozen children, he denounces that the media are nothing more than propaganda, and he attacks everything that is considered ‘woke’ – something like do-goodism in English. At the same time, with his companies he tries to save Humanity: electrify mobility with Tesla to reduce emissions, send humans to Mars to make it a multi-planetary species, and offer “the only censorship-free space” on X.

He is certainly a fascinating character. So much so that we will delve deeper into him, and the strings he pulls, in next weekend’s Sunday supplement.

That’s all for today. I hope I’ve explained to you some of what’s happening in the world. If you’re subscribed, you’ll receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it.