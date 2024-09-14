Home policy

From: Simon Schröder



The Kursk offensive in the Ukraine war could represent a turning point for Kiev. Russia is now said to have launched a counter-offensive.

Kursk – Ukraine is still on the offensive in Kursk. Although Russia has been able to regain small areas, Kiev’s army can record further successes in Kursk. According to a report by the “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW), Ukraine has advanced into the Glushkovo district. The Kursk offensive represents a turning point in the Ukrainian war.

In addition, probably due to the Kursk offensive, Ukraine was able to prevent Russia’s plans to establish several buffer zones along the Ukrainian border. Kyiv’s plan was to use the offensive in Russia to force Vladimir Putin’s troops to withdraw from the Ukrainian front. The plan partially worked. Although Russia was able to make minor progress near Pokrovsk, Ukraine had managed to slow down the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine War: On August 6, Ukraine launched the offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk (archive photo) © IMAGO/KIRILL CHUBOTIN

Russia needs more troops in Kursk for a counterattack on Ukraine

It goes on to say in the ISW report on Friday that Russia will likely need to send more troops into Kursk Oblast to stop the Ukrainian offensive. “Russian forces are continuing their counterattacks throughout the Ukrainian outpost in Kursk Oblast, but the Russian military will likely need to move additional troops from other parts of the area into Kursk Oblast to form a force grouping capable of conducting a sustained counteroffensive.”

Russia claimed on Wednesday (September 11) that it had launched a counter-offensive in Kursk. Commander of the Akhmat unit, Apti Aludinov, commented on the Russian offensive on Telegram: “As far as I know, (Russian soldiers, Editor’s note:) has already recaptured several settlements.” The 155th Marine Brigade is said to be involved in the offensive, according to the Kyiv Independent reported.

According to ISW, there is still no major Russian counter-offensive in Kursk

On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the Russian counter-offensive. However, Russia has not yet made any major progress in Kursk. The ISW writes that there have not yet been any large-scale combat operations by the Russian army in the Kursk region that would indicate a coordinated and large-scale counter-offensive by the Russians. According to Zelensky, there are around 40,000 Russian troops in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets gave similar figures. He reports that there are around 33,000 to 35,000 Russian troops in Kursk. (Simon Schroeder)