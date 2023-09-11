Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

More and more drones are being produced in Ukraine. Now the Ministry of Defense is introducing a new FPV drone against stationary and moving ground targets.

Kiev – After a slow start, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is enjoying increasing success. And yet the armed forces are facing problems. In addition to a lack of ammunition, weapons must be constantly developed to meet the needs of war. Now the Defense Ministry has approved a new drone for use in the Ukraine war.

Also against Russia’s “moving targets”: New drone ready for use in the Ukraine war

The ongoing conflict has now developed into a kind of technology war between Russia and Ukraine. Officially, Ukraine does not have an aviation industry – but it would develop quickly during the Ukrainian war, reported Ukrainian Solutions Media. A new FPV (“First Person View”) attack drone has now been developed to simplify the attack on various mobile and stationary ground targets. The production of the drones began last summer.

Drones in the Ukraine war: Team develops new weapons against Russia

“The team consisted of like-minded people, including engineers and military personnel, who shared an interest in unmanned aerial vehicles and had had it as a hobby for years,” quoted Pravda the statement of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine. The FPV drone KH-S7 carries a payload of one kilogram over a distance of seven kilometers. Theoretically, a greater distance is possible, but this is subject to conditions.

“The manufacturers state that the maximum distance at which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used it was 9.5 km,” it said. The drone has a camera that delivers high-quality images.

Production boom: FPV drone made in Ukraine – with foreign parts

According to former Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have more than 20 new types of Ukrainian drones. He stated that the FPV drone, like other models, will be manufactured in the country – but mainly from foreign components.

He also said that there is a real boom in the production of drones in Ukraine. Especially due to the fact that the government has managed to simplify procedures for developers and manufacturers of weapons and military equipment. (hk)

