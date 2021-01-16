In Ukraine, a law came into force, containing the requirement to serve customers of cafes and other consumer establishments in the state language. On Saturday, January 16, reports TASS…

Now it is possible to serve clients and provide them with information about goods and services exclusively in the state language, which in the former Soviet republic is only Ukrainian. The corresponding law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language” was adopted on April 25, 2019, even under the previous president, Petro Poroshenko.