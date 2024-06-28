Kyiv (Agencies)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said yesterday that his country has signed 20 security agreements with its international allies, which include pledges to provide annual military aid worth $60 billion annually over the next four years.

The agreements, valid for 10 years, with the European Union and the United States, stipulate a commitment to provide military and other assistance in the long term, with a pledge to hold immediate consultations to decide on the next steps in the event of a future Russian attack after the current crisis ends.

“Under these agreements, our allies plan to provide Ukraine with military support totaling $60 billion annually over the next four years,” Shmyhal said during a government meeting.

He did not go into detail about the sources of funding.

The agreements that Ukraine has concluded with its international allies are bilateral and each one is different from the other.

For example, the first agreement signed with Britain stipulates that London will provide Kiev with additional support worth 2.5 billion pounds ($3.16 billion).

Estonia, in accordance with Ukraine’s agreement with it, set a goal of allocating no less than 0.25 percent of GDP annually to military support in the period from 2024 to 2027.