The International Olympic Committee is ”a promoter of war, murder and destruction”. The words used on Twitter by Mychailo Podolyak, the adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, to contest the fact that the IOC has not excluded the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympics are very harsh. ”The IOC is pleased to observe the destruction of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and thus offers Russia a platform to promote genocide and encourages their further killings”, writes Podolyak.

”Obviously, the Russian money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn’t smell like Ukrainian blood. Isn’t that right, Mr. Bach?” asks Zelensky’s adviser addressing the president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.