From: Franziska Black

Denys Monastyrsky (April 2022 archive image) © Genya Savilov/AFP

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyj is dead. According to the police, he died in a helicopter crash.

Kyiv – Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyj died in a helicopter crash near Kyiv. In total there are at least 16 fatalities, said the head of the Ukrainian national police, Igor Klymenko, on Wednesday (January 18). Deputy Interior Minister Jehwhenij Jenin, a state secretary and two children were among the fatalities.

According to Klymenko, according to current knowledge, the crash was an accident. Monastyrsyj was in the helicopter on the way to a war trouble spot, according to the BBC, the Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to the regional governor responsible, Oleksiy Kuleba, the accident happened near a kindergarten in Brovary. Children and employees in care were in the building at the time of the crash.

According to official information, 22 people, including ten children, were also taken to hospitals, rescue workers and police officers were on duty at the scene, it said.

Video shows widespread fire after helicopter crash near Kyiv

A widespread fire could be seen on videos from the crash site distributed in online networks. No information was initially released about the possible cause of the crash. According to a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, the plane that crashed was part of the government’s emergency service in Kyiv and was therefore the responsibility of the Interior Ministry.

The city of Brovary is around 20 kilometers from the center of Kiev. In the first days of the Ukraine war there had been heavy fighting in the city between Russian and Ukrainian forces. (dpa/AFP/frs)