Footage released by the North Korean intelligence service shows North Korean missiles being launched in 2019. Pyongyang apparently wanted to supply missiles to Russia. © IMAGO/UPI Photo/KCNA

Ukraine appears to be in possession of Soviet-era North Korean rocket launchers. They have already been used in the Ukraine war.

KIEV – Ukraine is using North Korean weapons in battles against Russian troops, as if from a report of Financial Times emerges. According to Kiev, the rocket launchers from Pyongyang had previously been captured by Russian forces. But there is a second version of how the country came into possession of the weapons.

Ukraine captures weapons from North Korea

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that the missiles would come from the Russian armed forces. “We’re capturing their tanks, we’re capturing their equipment, and there’s a good chance this is also the result of a successful military operation by the Ukrainian army,” said Yuriy Zak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister. A “friendly” country had “seized” the missiles from a ship, Ukrainian soldiers said Financial Times did not want to give any further details.

It is said to be a rocket launcher from Soviet times. Ukrainian artillerymen said that the approximately 40-year-old weapons had a high dud rate. “They are very unreliable and do crazy things sometimes,” said one soldier Financial Times. According to the labeling on the rocket launchers, the majority were manufactured in the 1980s and 90s. Still, Ukraine’s weapons are helping: “We need every missile we can get,” commented one artillery commander.

According to the US newspaper, the rocket launchers have so far been used near Bakhmut. As early as June, photographers had taken pictures in which Ukrainian soldiers were apparently in possession of the rockets and were loading them into a Grad rocket launcher in Orikhiv in the Zaporizhia Oblast. At the time of the recordings, the weapons had not yet been identified as North Korean.

Missiles from North Korea: Moscow and Pyongyang are negotiating arms deliveries from the US perspective

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had traveled to North Korea last week. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, this was used to procure weapons for the Ukraine war. Blinken strongly doubts that Shoigu is “holidaying” in North Korea, the US Secretary of State said during a visit to Australia. “We see that Russia is desperate for support, for weapons wherever it can find them, to continue its aggression against Ukraine.”

Kim Jong-un is considered one of the few remaining allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. At his meeting with Shoigu last week, the North Korean dictator reiterated “that the Russian armed forces and the Russian people have great success ahead of them.” The countries had also reaffirmed their military cooperation. Pyongyang has denied that North Korea is supplying weapons to Moscow.

Kim Jong Un (right), ruler of North Korea, during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang on July 27, 2023. © —/KCNA via KNS/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

As early as March, however, Washington had seen signs that Moscow was negotiating with Pyongyang to swap arms for food. From the US perspective, the Wagner Group had received arms deliveries from North Korea, as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced last year. The head of the mercenary army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, dismissed this “gossip and speculation”. (bme with material from AFP/Reuters).