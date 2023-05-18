Ukraine intercepted 29 of the 30 missiles launched by Russia, according to the Air Force

Russia last night launched a total of 30 missiles of different types against various regions of Ukraine, of which the Ukrainian air defenses shot down 29, according to the report published today by the Ukrainian Air Force.

“From 9:00 p.m. on May 17 to 5:30 a.m. on May 18, the Russian occupiers launched several waves of missiles from different directions,” the note says, adding that the rockets were cruise and were launched from land, sea and air. .

(You may be interested: Will Europe supply F-16 fighters to Ukraine? This is the response of the United Kingdom and Germany).

The kyiv Military Administration had previously reported the destruction of all the missiles and reconnaissance drones launched at dawn against the capital, where multiple explosions were heard again last night.

For its part, the Military Administration of the Odessa region reported the death of a civilian during the Russian attack with multiple missiles against this Ukrainian province on the Black Sea coast.

The missiles also hit the southern province of Mykolaiv, starting a fire in private infrastructure.

(Keep Reading: kyiv Warns Consequences For Posting Videos Of Russian Attacks.)

Among the devices shot down by the Ukrainian forces last night there are also “two Shahid-136/131 attack drones and two tactical-operational reconnaissance drones,” according to the Air Force.

EFE

More news

US offers bounty for Russian hacker attacking schools, hospitals

The reason why China wants to become a new global mediator

This is the Colombian sentenced in Russia for “defaming” the army