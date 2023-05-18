Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine intercepted 29 of the 30 missiles launched by Russia, according to the Air Force

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in World
0
Ukraine intercepted 29 of the 30 missiles launched by Russia, according to the Air Force


close

Ukraine

Multiple explosions were reported overnight.

Multiple explosions were reported overnight.

Russia launched what would be its ninth missile attack.

Russia last night launched a total of 30 missiles of different types against various regions of Ukraine, of which the Ukrainian air defenses shot down 29, according to the report published today by the Ukrainian Air Force.

See also  Arms deliveries to Ukraine: Noise instead of debate

“From 9:00 p.m. on May 17 to 5:30 a.m. on May 18, the Russian occupiers launched several waves of missiles from different directions,” the note says, adding that the rockets were cruise and were launched from land, sea and air. .

(You may be interested: Will Europe supply F-16 fighters to Ukraine? This is the response of the United Kingdom and Germany).

The kyiv Military Administration had previously reported the destruction of all the missiles and reconnaissance drones launched at dawn against the capital, where multiple explosions were heard again last night.

For its part, the Military Administration of the Odessa region reported the death of a civilian during the Russian attack with multiple missiles against this Ukrainian province on the Black Sea coast.

The missiles also hit the southern province of Mykolaiv, starting a fire in private infrastructure.

(Keep Reading: kyiv Warns Consequences For Posting Videos Of Russian Attacks.)

Among the devices shot down by the Ukrainian forces last night there are also “two Shahid-136/131 attack drones and two tactical-operational reconnaissance drones,” according to the Air Force.

See also  Coronavirus The entry of Koronapass into jobs is still behind many curves: "It is not realistic that solutions will be found this year"

EFE

More news

US offers bounty for Russian hacker attacking schools, hospitals

The reason why China wants to become a new global mediator

This is the Colombian sentenced in Russia for “defaming” the army

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ukraine #intercepted #missiles #launched #Russia #Air #Force

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Freezing of accounts | Kremlin spokesperson Peskov to HS: “We cannot fail to respond to unfriendly acts”

Freezing of accounts | Kremlin spokesperson Peskov to HS: "We cannot fail to respond to unfriendly acts"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result