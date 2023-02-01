Multiple raids and police operations were carried out in Ukraine as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s goal of countering the corruption that plagues the country. In parallel, France announced to the Ukrainian Defense Minister the donation of an anti-aircraft radar. The Kremlin, for its part, criticized a possible shipment of new US bombs to Ukraine, an act it said would lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Another anti-corruption operation was carried out this Wednesday, February 1, in Ukraine. The country experienced a series of raids and police operations against public officials and an oligarch. Some new measures taken by President Volodímir Zelenski, who seeks to contain the embezzlement in the country.

Specifically, the Ukrainian Security Service reported via Telegram that the operation was aimed at officials it described as “corrupt” and accused of undermining “the country’s economy and the stable operation of the Defense industrial complex.”

The measures targeted former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. According to Reuters, “photos on social media seemed to show tycoon Ihor Kolomoiskiy” being seized by police. Information that could not be verified by the news agency.

As the Ukrainian Security Service reported, the embezzlement of more than $1 billion in Ukraine’s largest oil company, Ukrnafta, and one of its refineries, Ukrtatnafta, had been discovered. Kolomoiskiy had stakes in both companies but has repeatedly denied this.

In addition, the action is seen as part of Zelenski’s claim to disassociate himself from who had been the owner of the television channel in which the president rose to fame as a comedian. A relationship for which he had been criticized on numerous occasions.

The raids this Wednesday are part of a Zelenski operation that seeks to fight corruption in the country. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

The raids come shortly after Zelensky opted for the biggest government shakeup since the start of the war in Ukraine. One that led to the dismissal and resignation of multiple high-level officials who had allegedly been peppered with corruption allegations.

Why has the fight against corruption become a banner of Zelensky?

The actions taken by Zelenski are explained, in part, to consolidate his image and credibility with a view to receiving more resources and weapons from the Western powers.

At the same time, the president would have another goal in mind. One of greater dimensions and in the long term: the creation of the necessary conditions so that Ukraine can aspire to be part of the European Union.

For the president’s allies, it is a profound transformation within the country. “The country will change during the war. If someone is not ready for change, then the state itself will come and help them change,” said David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Zelensky’s party.

In addition, it is part of the pending promises of the president, who came to power, in part, driven by an anti-establishment and anti-corruption platform.

The new weaponry approaching Ukraine

Some have already been announced, others remain speculation, but everything seems to indicate that Ukraine will have new weapons donated by several of its Western allies.

On sight in Paris, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, received the announcement that France will provide his country with an anti-aircraft radar. Highly technological, this would allow defending itself especially against drones and missiles in the kyiv region.

The anti-aircraft radar donated by France to Ukraine would make it possible to defend against Russian drones and missiles. © Christophe Ena / AP

In parallel, two US officials told Reuters the US would announce a new $2 million military aid package this week.

The package would also include a new type of bombs designed by the Boeing company. Called ‘Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb’, these can attack targets more than 150 km away. This would be a longer range than the HIMARS system rockets donated by Washington last summer and which could hit a target out to 80 km.

A new escalation of the conflict, the Kremlin’s warnings to the US

Moscow has already reacted to a possible shipment of weapons by the United States. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would be seen as “a direct path to incite tensions and escalate to a new level.” And he added: “It will require additional efforts on our part, but it will not change the course of events.”

The trend in France and the United States, to which is added that of Germany, which has already allowed the shipment of its Leopard 2 tanks, contrasts with that of the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the British Defense Minister said that the country has not made a “solid” decision on whether or not to send fighter jets to Ukraine. At the same time, he pointed out that he doesn’t think it’s the “right approach” at the moment.

The arrival of new weapons has been demanded with increasing urgency by Ukraine. In recent days, Russia has gained battlegrounds in the north and south of the country. Moscow pursues an important goal: to take over the city of Bakhmut.

With Reuters and AP