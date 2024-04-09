Ukrainian special forces are increasing pressure on Russian military and strategic infrastructure far from the war front. Drone bomb attacks have been the daily bread in Russian territory since 2023, but since March, the bombings have entered a new phase of intensity and geographical extension. Two drones hit an air base in the Russian province of Voronezh this Tuesday and on Sunday, in Kaliningrad, a missile corvette was sabotaged.

The action in Kaliningrad was confirmed this Monday by the Intelligence Services of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR). In a statement through its social networks, the GUR showed a plan of the corvette Serpukhov and a short video in which the start of a fire inside the boat is identified. The GUR claims that it destroyed the communications systems of the Serpukhov. This is the first Ukrainian action in Kaliningrad, a Russian region since the end of World War II and separated from the rest of the country, located between Lithuania and Poland. These operations far from the Ukrainian borders are the responsibility of the GUR and the Security Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (SSU).

So far in 2024, there have already been 17 actions against the Russian oil industry, especially against refineries

It is not the first Ukrainian coup in the Baltic. An oil terminal was attacked with a drone bomb in January in St. Petersburg, 1,250 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It was the first action of the campaign that the GUR and the SSU are carrying out this year against the Russian oil industry. The latest attack occurred on April 6, when an explosion damaged a pipeline in the Russian province of Rostov that transports oil to the Sea of ​​Azov. The GUR reported on an explosion, showing a video, but did not indicate with what weapons it carried out the mission. So far in 2024, there have already been 17 actions against the Russian oil industry, especially against refineries.

Also in Rostov province, Ukrainian intelligence services claimed on April 5 to have destroyed six military aircraft at the Morozovsk air base with a drone strike. Independent analysts have ruled out, based on satellite images, that the damage caused was significant. Russian authorities confirmed that there were eight injuries, but did not reveal what damage the airfield suffered.

Satellite image of the Russian Morozovsk air base, attacked by Ukraine with drones. Maxar (DigitalGlobe/Getty Images)

The United States has insisted this March and April that it does not support the Ukrainian offensive on Russian soil. Washington has warned kyiv that it must stop the campaign against the Russian oil sector, for fear it will cause a global price spike in the energy market. British intelligence services have estimated that Russia has lost at least 10% of fuel production capacity. NATO sources indicated on April 4 that the figure was probably closer to 15%. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged American discontent, but has reiterated that his country has the right to use its weapons to punish the invader on its territory, in the same way that Russia is periodically bombing the Ukrainian energy system.

