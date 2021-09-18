Ukraine intends to deliver its national flag to the moon in 2022, reports on Friday, September 17, “Ukroboronprom”…

It is noted that the Ukrainian company OJSC “Meridian” them. S.P. The Queen has joined the space mission to the moon, which is being implemented by the British company Spacebit in partnership with enterprises from around the world.

This flight is the first mission to an Earth satellite with the participation of Ukraine, the company noted. Its launch is scheduled for the spring of 2022.

“Delivery of the flag of our state, printed on a 3D printer from Ukrainian titanium, will become symbolic. During its manufacture, a special technology of “green”, or waste-free production was used, ”said Pavel Tanasyuk, founder and executive director of the British company Spacebit.

In addition, equipment will be sent to the moon to study the soil and test the sampling technology, as well as collect information on the thermal properties and magnetic field of the satellite.

In January, it became known that the Ukrainian government had approved the concept of a national space program for 2021–2025, and it is planned to spend about 30 billion hryvnia ($ 1.07 billion) on its implementation.

On December 6, 2020, the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Oleg Urusky, called it a shame that the country could not launch its own satellite. He stressed that even some African states have satellites, and the “space power” Ukraine has not launched a single one since the collapse of the USSR.