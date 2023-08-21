Jariban told the newspaper that the deal was being prepared at the moment, adding that it was constantly discussed “between the relevant ministries as well as local banks and international insurance groups, including Lloyd’s of London.”

Ukraine currently uses the Danube to export its grain, much of which is transported across the river and eventually reaches the Black Sea on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in the Danube and Black Sea since its withdrawal from the agreement, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey and entered into force in the summer of 2022.

The agreement allowed the export of grain from southern Ukrainian ports, despite the blockade imposed by Russia.

Meanwhile, the international community is looking for ways to secure ways to export grain in time for the fall harvest, given that Ukraine and Russia are among the largest grain exporters.

Russia withdrew from the grain deal after it said it had not achieved its goal of benefiting needy populations, especially in African countries with which Moscow seeks to strengthen relations to avoid isolation on the world stage.

And last Thursday, the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine after the end of the grain agreement arrived in Turkish waters despite the Russian blockade, according to what the maritime traffic monitoring sites showed.

The Hong Kong-flagged Josef Schulte left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Wednesday, defying Russia, which has threatened to sink such ships since it refused in July to extend an agreement allowing Ukraine to export its grain through safe sea passage.