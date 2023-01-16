President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is going to ask Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, and for this it is necessary to resolve the issue of re-exporting vehicles from Germany, said Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office.

“Obviously, President Zelensky, who has friendly relations with the Prime Minister of Canada, will ask for heavy tanks. The first step in the transfer of armored vehicles should be taken by Germany, because they are the owners of the technology, ”he said during an interview. The Globe and Mailwhich was published on Sunday, January 15.

Podolyak hopes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will soon issue the necessary permit for the supply of military equipment. Meanwhile, Canadian Defense Ministry spokesman Daniel Minden did not give the newspaper a clear answer whether Ottawa would provide tanks to Kyiv if the delivery was approved by Berlin.

He stated that Defense Minister Anita Anand is in close contact with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov regarding the further provision of comprehensive military assistance to Ukraine. As noted by the newspaper, in 2007 Canada purchased 82 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany. Poland and Finland have already announced their readiness to send a number of such tanks to Kyiv.

On January 15, the head of the German concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, announced the impossibility of supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine in 2023 due to the fact that it could take up to a year to prepare the vehicles. Papperger added that the concern currently has 22 Leopard 2 tanks, which could be prepared for transfer to Kyiv. However, the head of the concern explained, before starting the repair of tanks, the concern must receive a state order, since the costs will amount to several hundred million euros.

On January 12, the Ukrainian ambassador in London, Vadim Prystaiko, announced that Ukraine needed thousands of tanks from its Western allies, and Kyiv would like to receive such equipment. In particular, the country needs British Challenger, American Abrams and German Leopard.

A day earlier, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said that another Canadian announcement of assistance to Ukraine is ridiculous against the backdrop of the country’s unresolved internal problems. On the same day, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev pointed out the futility of delivering Leopard tanks to Ukraine. He emphasized that “all this iron in any case will soon become rusty scrap metal and will not save the artificial country falling apart.”

Western countries have repeatedly increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass.

