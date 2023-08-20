Home page politics

From: Patrick Peltz

Split

In an interview, the head of the Ukrainian secret service reveals details about the attacks on the strategically important Crimean bridge.

Kiev – The approximately 20-kilometer-long bridge over the Kerch Strait connects the Crimean peninsula with Russia. The Crimean Bridge is one of the most important supply routes for Moscow’s forces fighting in southern Ukraine. At the same time, it has a high symbolic importance for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been underpinning his controversial claim to the Crimean Peninsula since the completion of the two road crossings in 2018. Again and again the Ukrainian army succeeds in attacking the bridge and damaging it considerably. Now the head of the Ukrainian secret service SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, the online newspaper The New Voice of Ukraine gave an interview in which he revealed details of two attacks.

Attack on Crimean bridge with 21 tons of TNT

The first attack took place on the morning of October 8, 2022. The explosion and fire damaged two bridge piers and set fire to a parallel train carrying fuel tanks. Part of the bridge over the Kerch Strait sank into the sea. This cut off the main supply line for Russian troops fighting in southern Ukraine – an embarrassing blow to the Kremlin, which was struggling with sustained battlefield casualties and growing criticism at home.

Malyuk and his team followed the action in real time via video in his office in Kiev. The development and implementation of the special operation against the bridge was carried out by him personally and two of his closest associates. They have been working on this mission since spring 2022 and are examining various options. Finally, a truck loaded with oil drums was chosen to contain the explosives. The explosives were wrapped in cellophane wrap. The SBU calculated the thickness of the foil layer to be sufficient to hide the metal cylinders filled with a hexogen mixture from customs scanners; the charge corresponded to 21 tons of trinitrotoluene (TNT).

Transporting the barrels by truck was a “spiky journey,” Malyuk said. “We walked through the seven levels of hell,” he summarized the difficulties. In addition, use was also made of a large number of ordinary Russian smugglers.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Floating kamikaze drones with high explosive power

After the first successful attack, the SBU immediately prepared the second. For the attack on the bridge in July this year, the secret service used remote-controlled, explosive-laden kamikaze drones in the shape of a small boat. Malyuk told CNN the deployed drone, dubbed “Sea Baby,” was the result of months of development work that began immediately after the full-scale invasion. The boats were loaded with 850 kg of the explosive hexogen.

According to Malyuk, there was a lot of excitement and tension during the action: “We didn’t sleep for two nights – we monitored the drones literally every minute. When the explosion happened, we screamed very loudly because the tension inside was huge.” Eventually, the drones hit the bridge pillar and, judging by the photos that were published later, destroyed part of the roadway.

No involvement of secret services from abroad

Speaking about the details of the attacks on the Crimean bridge, the SBU chief repeatedly emphasized that these operations were prepared exclusively by the Ukrainian armed forces and that no foreign intelligence service was involved. Malyuk also clarified that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine. The Geneva Conventions, which establish certain rules of warfare, do not contain a ban on attacking such objects.

The blast was seen as emblematic of the ailing Russian army, vastly outnumbered but in poor condition. Russian forces are clearly incapable of protecting the bridge, despite it being central to the Russian war effort. Putin announced retaliation after each attack.