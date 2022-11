How did you feel about this article?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an official announcement. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Ukrainian government requested on Wednesday (16) immediate access to the site in Poland where a missile landed on Tuesday (15), killing two civilians, and reiterated that the projectile came from Russia and not Ukraine, contrary to the that NATO and Polish President Andrzej Duda said today.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, announced on Twitter after a meeting of this body that Kiev requests “immediate access” to the site for representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian border guard.

The Council noted in a statement that the Ukrainian government advocates a joint investigation with its allies and as detailed as possible and is fully open to a comprehensive examination of the situation and “agreing conclusions based on the entire set of available data”.

In addition, Kiev is willing to hand over the evidence at its disposal that proves a “Russian footprint”, added the Council, which met in the Ukrainian capital under the command of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We are awaiting information from our allies on the basis of which they conclude that it is a Ukrainian air defense missile,” said the statement, which stressed that only Russia “is to blame for what happened”.

“We recall that it is only possible to protect Central Europe from Russian missiles by creating an effective air shield over the territory of Ukraine,” concluded the National Security and Defense Council.

A shell yesterday hit a grain farm in the village of Przewodów, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border, killing two civilians.

Both Poland’s president and NATO announced this morning that it is “probable” that the missile was unintentionally launched by Ukrainian air defense systems.