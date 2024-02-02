WP: Ukraine informed the US administration about the decision to fire Zaluzhny

The Ukrainian authorities informed the US administration of the decision to dismiss Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by The Washington Post (WP).

According to the publication, White House officials did not support this decision, but did not object to it either. The American administration emphasized that the decision to dismiss the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the “sovereign choice” of the country’s president.

As the newspaper notes, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has not yet signed a decree on Zaluzhny’s dismissal; it is unknown when this might happen.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of the publication Censor, Yuri Butusov, said that Zaluzhny would be removed from office in the near future. This issue, according to him, will be considered at a meeting of the headquarters under President Vladimir Zelensky.