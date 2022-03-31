War Russia Ukraine, tension is growing over a reduced availability of white flour, sunflower oil, corn oil and semolina pasta

The data collected by Istat in March 2022 speak of one sharp decrease in the consumer confidence climate index which goes from 112.4 to 100.8. The lowest value since January 2021. Italians are afraid and the Russian-Ukraine conflict is pouring into our daily life and onto supermarket shelves.

According to Altroconsumo, many citizens between 50 and 60% fear a less availability of some productslike seed oil, and in the last few days they have rushed to grab as many as possible, effectively emptying the shelves and creating a vicious circle.

The impact of the Ukrainian conflict has not yet reached this point. However, concern leads consumers to unnecessary behavior. Of the 15,000 people surveyed, 20% said they found shelves with sunflower oil empty completions. 18% said that i fresh sea bass were impossible to find, while 17% failed to buy fresh sea bream.

15% found the shelves with corn oil empty, 11% those of white flour and 4% those of semolina pasta. 2% even said they struggled to find bottled water, long-life milk, tomato puree and toilet paper (2%).

Again according to Altroconsumo, the empty shelves were a more frequent phenomenon al Center compared to North and even more to the South and in the islands. For example, if theoil Of sunflower seeds it was not there in 15% of cases in the North, in the Center and in the South it was missing in 24% of cases; ditto for white flour: in the North only 6% of people did not find it on the shelves, we go up to 12% in the Center and to 16% in the South and in the islands.

Corn oil it was missing in 11% of cases in the North, in 13% in the Center and in 22% of cases in the South and in the Islands.It is the opinion of many consumers between 48 and 61% that there is less availability of white flour, sunflower oil, corn oil, semolina pasta. That is all the foods that have often been talked about in relation to the conflict. What is certain is that in the last year we have seen a rise in prices. According to Unionfood data, in one year the raw material indispensable for foods such as pasta, bread and desserts have greatly increased.

The durum wheat grew 82%, followed by Common wheat (+ 65%), from milk (+ 40%) and from sugar (+ 15%). However, Altroconsumo’s analysis shows how these increases pre-date the conflict in Ukraine which certainly weighed on the percentages but is not the only one responsible for it. The study showed how the pasta price Of semolina increased by 14%, that of 00 flour by 11%, that ofolive oil of 9%, of sugar of 7%, of tomato puree of 4% and of milk 3%.

Read also:

“Military expenses, Affaritaliani survey rejects the Draghi-Mattarella line

Government, Draghi at home if Conte drops him. The Democratic Party is not there, elections in June

Increased military spending, “the League is on the side of Draghi”. Interview

Generali fires Cirinà: “Not fair”. Calta already brings 1 euro to the title as a dowry

Green Pass, Puzzer ad Affari: “They want to fire me. Let me arrest … ”

Listen to TV yesterday 29 March 2022: 2.00 pm flies with the director Angelo Perrino

Paola Ferrari away from Rai: Sgarbi and La Russa defend her. Do you agree? PHOTO

Ukraine, Antonio Razzi on a mission at the border: “They don’t want me in the country”. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens