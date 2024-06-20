The public electricity company of Ukraine, Ukrenergo, announced this Thursday an increase in restrictions on the supply of electrical energy due to the attack launched last night by Russia against the Ukrainian electrical system, in which infrastructures were damaged andenergy of kyiv and three other regions.

“Today, June 20, as a result of the Russian night attack, the volume of consumption restrictions has increased starting at 11:00,” Ukrenergo explained in a statement.

Ukraine has been imposing scheduled electricity cuts on a daily basis for weeks as a result of the generation deficit caused by successive massive attacks that Russia has launched against the system since last March 22.

Russia has destroyed around half of the electricity generation capacity of the attacked country in this wave of attacks.

Workers in the Ukrainian electricity sector are working around the clock to repair damaged equipment and infrastructure with the prospect of consumption skyrocketing in the autumn with the arrival of the low temperatures.

kyiv continues to ask its Western partners for additional anti-aircraft systems to protect Ukrainian power plants, many of which remain at the mercy of Russian attacks like the one last night.

According to the DTEK company, the main private investor in the Ukrainian electricity sector, one of its thermal power plants has once again suffered serious damage in this latest Russian attack. The company has seen destroyed or damaged a good part of its power plantss in the current Russian campaign against Ukraine’s electricity sector.

EFE