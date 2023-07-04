“The National Anti-Corruption Agency (Ukraine) has added the British company Unilever to its list of + international sponsors of the war,” Kiev said in a statement.+”.

The statement added that the move was caused by “the company’s presence in the Russian Federation and its important taxes to balance the Russian state, which supports the aggressor’s economy and contributes to the continuation of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”“.

Unilever, whose flagship brands include Dove soap, Magnum ice cream and Safe surface cleaner, said it stands by a position it made in February that it continues to “denounce the war in Ukraine as a senseless act of state brutality.” Russian“.

And it repeated that it had stopped importing and exporting its goods to and from Russia.

However, the statement said that Unilever provides “daily food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country,” adding that “exit (from Russia) is not easy.”“.

On Monday, Ukrainian and British activists demonstrated in front of the company’s headquarters in London, where a banner resembling a promotional advertisement for “Dove” soap, but showing injured Ukrainian soldiers, was raised..

And “Unilever” figures for the year 2022 showed that 2% of its net profits were achieved thanks to its operations in Russia..

The Kyiv School of Economics found that Unilever paid no less than $331 million in taxes last year in Russia.