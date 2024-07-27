Ukraine | In Ukraine, an 18-year-old was imprisoned for the assassination of a former member of parliament

Ukraine|The motives for the shooting are not yet clear. Ukrainian authorities conflictingly describe the 18-year-old suspected shooter as both a Ukrainian patriot and possibly connected to pro-Russian neo-Nazi groups.

Ukrainian the authorities have detained an 18-year-old Ukrainian suspected of being a former member of parliament of the nationalist Svoboda party by Iryna Farion from shooting.

60-year-old Farion was shot on Friday, July 19, outside his home in Lviv, western Ukraine. Farion died at the hospital.

On Friday, the Ukrainian court ordered the suspect to be imprisoned for 60 days. The investigation of the case continues.

News agency AFP on the basis of Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne and Ukrainalainen tell about the detention, among others The Kyiv Independent.

Young the suspect was arrested earlier this week in Dnipro, 800 kilometers from Lviv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi published on Friday on his Telegram channel a text in which he said that the arrest operation was “very difficult”.

According to Zelensky, the search and arrest of the shooter involved “hundreds of national police, [Ukrainan turvallisuuspalvelu] Special experts from the SBU and other agencies”.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko at a press conference on the capture of a suspected assassin on Friday.

Researchers say that they are still investigating the motive for the murder.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has previously suggested that the motive could be political. Farion, who was assassinated, was a controversial figure who caused an uproar in Ukraine with his comments against the use of the Russian language.

Ukrainian authorities are described suspected of being “completely pro-Ukraine”. At the same time, the authorities say that the suspect may also have had connections with Russian neo-Nazi groups, and that he followed far-right social media accounts.

The authorities believe that the suspect did not act alone but may have acted on someone’s orders, Interior Minister Klymenko said on Friday, according to AFP.

In the video released by the police, the suspect neither admits nor denies his involvement in the murder, The Kyiv Independent reports.

“Time will tell,” the 18-year-old answers in the video to the question of whether he killed Farion.

Authorities told that the suspect would be based on their search engine history, also searched for information on other politicians and MPs, as well as schedules of regional council meetings.

The suspect seemed to have been interested in them since his return to Dnipro, which could indicate that he was preparing for new crimes.

from Dnipro

The Kyiv Independent reports that the Ukrainian media would have found this father fighting at the front. When contacted, the suspect’s father only replied that his son is a Ukrainian patriot.

The suspect’s mother told the Ukrainian media that her son knew Lviv well, as he had studied flying drones there. According to the mother, the boy would have liked to join the army as a volunteer.