The new bill had time to be on the Parliament's website for only a few minutes.

Ukrainian the parliament Verkhovna Rada is rapidly starting to deal with the new law on business introduction.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported a week ago that the country's army has requested the mobilization of 450,000-500,000 conscripts. These would not immediately go to the front, but they would be trained as a reserve.

Zelenskyi has been careful to expand the motion proposal, and emphasized the sensitivity of the matter even now.

Government delivered the bill to the Verkhovna Rada on Christmas Day evening.

It only managed to be on Rada's pages for a few minutes, but it was a Ukrainian TV channel Hromadsken delivery had time to download it.

According to the bill, 25-year-old conscripts could be assigned to the service, while now the age limit has been 27.

In addition to recruitment boards, civil authorities such as administrative service centers and employment offices would start handling mobilization. Local authorities would be responsible for the registration of those of draft age.

As a novelty, the enlistment order could be delivered to the conscript via e-mail or in the conscript's electronic transaction service. Until now, the order could be brought home, at the workplace or given in a public place.

The bill the purpose is also to enhance the mobilization of evacuees inside the country.

Currently, it has only been possible to launch a business in the municipality of residence, but according to the new law, evacuees would have to register with the invitation board of the new place of residence within a week.

According to the new law, those convicted of a crime could be called into the service.

The move does not apply to those living outside of Ukraine, but their right to consular services would be limited unless they are registered as conscripts.

Order recipient is obliged to register at the regional recruitment center. You can only skip coming for a compelling reason, such as illness or the death of a close relative.

Parents of more than three minor children, single parents, invalids or their family members, and guardians of minor children whose spouse serves in the armed forces can get a postponement. Pregnant women and mothers caring for a child under the age of three are also exempted from service.

As in the past, students, teachers of leading educational institutions and universities, and civil servants also get a postponement.

In the bill, a cane is available for those who avoid the army.

Evaders are put in the foreclosure register. They are denied the right to trade in real estate and use wealth, take out loans or receive government benefits, and they cannot get a driver's license or drive a vehicle.

Family members of Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated in Kyiv in October in favor of regulating the length of front-line command.

in Ukraine many soldiers have been at the front for almost two years, because the recruitment and training of new troops has been slow.

According to the draft law, soldiers would be able to rest for at least two months after they have been at the front for six months.

Those who were imprisoned in Russia would be able to go on a three-month rehabilitation leave after their release.

Conscripts can leave the armed forces during martial law only after serving for three years.

Conscripts are men and women aged 18–60.

With the new law, all men and women between the ages of 18 and 25 would have to undergo mandatory military training, lasting a maximum of three months.

Bill will be discussed in the committees and two votes will be held on it. Once the law is approved, it will enter into force in one month.

President Zelensky's Servant of the People party has a sufficient majority in the Rada to approve the law.

According to the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, MPs from the Servant of the People have been banned from commenting on the unfinished bill. The leadership of the armed forces has not yet commented on the matter either.

Last summer, Zelenskyi fired several leaders of the recruitment commissions on suspicion of corruption. Commander of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi criticized the dismissals in December. According to him, the invitation committees lost professionals who were best able to implement business proposals.