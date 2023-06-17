The Ukrainian Armed Forces have released this first-person video footage of soldiers of the Army’s 2nd Assault Battalion fighting outside Bakhmut to recapture territory held by Russian forces. According to reports from the country’s authorities, the Ukrainians are advancing south. “Every soldier, every step forward, every meter of Ukrainian land liberated from the enemy is of paramount importance,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky. The images show the fighting in the trenches and the defeat of Russian soldiers whose weapons are confiscated.

Ukraine Russia, today’s war news June 17th



02:13