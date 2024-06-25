Negotiations begin EU accession of Ukraine and Moldova. “We are witnessing a historic moment – said the President of the European Council Charles Michel yesterday -, the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova through the first intergovernmental conference represents a fundamental stage”. For Michel, Kiev and Chisinau “are undertaking a real transformation towards full EU membership: a moment of pride for both nations”.

Yesterday was “a historic day, we are proceeding towards real negotiations with the EU on Ukraine’s accession”, the comment in a post on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskywhich recalls how “on February 28, 2022, a few days after the start of the full-scale invasion” of Ukraine by Russia, “we signed the membership application”.

And, he continues, “almost two years ago, in June 2022, we obtained candidate status, and last December we obtained a political decision on the negotiations.” But, adds Zelensky, it is from now “that the beginning of our accession to the EU will be marked”.

“I am grateful to all those who defend Ukraine, our country and our people – he concludes -. I am grateful to the team that is doing everything to make us part of the EU. We will never be diverted from our path towards a Europe united, towards our common home of all European Nations which must be peaceful”.

US-Russia contacts, first time since March 2023

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine was the central topic of a telephone conversation between the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austinand the Russian Defense Minister, Andrey Belousov, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder announced during a press briefing, explaining that Austin stressed the importance of keeping communications open between the armies of the two countries. The conversation between Austin and Belousov was initiated from the United States, the spokesperson added. The previous contact between the Russian and US defense ministers dates back to March 15, 2023, when Sergei Shoigu was still in office for Moscow.