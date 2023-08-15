The head of the NATO Chancellery Stian Jenssen speculated that Ukraine could join NATO in exchange for the concession of part of its territory to Russia. This would be the way to get to the end of the war between Kiev and Moscow. This was written by the Norwegian newspaper VG relaunched by UNIAN. “I think the solution might be for Ukraine to give up the territory and gain NATO membership instead. I’m not saying it should be like this. But it could be a possible solution,” Jenssen said.

The hypothesis was immediately rejected by Mykhailo Podolyak: “It’s ridiculous”said adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. ”It would mean deliberately choosing the defeat of democracyencourage a global criminal, preserve the Russian regime, destroy international law and pass the war on to other generations,” he added.

“Unless Putin suffers a crushing defeat, the political regime in Russia does not change and war criminals are not punished, the war will surely return with Russia’s appetite for more – the Ukrainian presidential adviser urged -. Attempts to preserve the ‘world order and establishing a ‘bad peace’ through, let’s be honest, Putin’s triumph will not bring world peace, but it will bring both dishonor and war.” “This applies to any format of a new ‘division of Europe’: even under the umbrella of NATO. So why propose the scenario of the freeze, so desired by Russia, instead of accelerating the supply of weapons? The assassins should not be encouraged,” he said.