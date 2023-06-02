The heads of state and government of enlarged Europe, the 27 of the EU plus all the other countries of Europe apart from Russia and Belarus, who were not invited, met in Bulboaca, a village in Moldova located about twenty kilometers, as the crow flies, from the border with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took the opportunity to reiterate that Ukraine wants to join both the EU and NATO, which it believes is the only credible “guarantee of security” for its country, faced with the threat of Russian imperialism. For the Ukrainian president, all European countries bordering Russia should join the EU and NATO, because, he explained, there are two alternatives: “open war”, or “creeping annexation” by Russia . And he invited everyone to look to Belarus, where Aleksandr Lukashenko is forced to host Russian tactical atomic weapons on its territory.

Zelensky therefore asked for “a clear invitation” to join NATO and “clear positive decisions” for EU entry, underlining in a long tweet that “every doubt that Europe shows is a trench that Russia will try to occupy“.

“Since February 24 last year, the limits of security in Europe have been the limits of our determination, our ability to act together in the interests of our peoples and of the whole of Europe,” Zelensky wrote after the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, he continued, “they will serve as a clear invitation to join for Ukraineand guarantees of safety on the road to accession”. “In the fall we need a clear positive decision on EU membership“. Zelensky also recalled the preparations for the Peace Summit for “the majority of the world to implement the Ukrainian peace formula” and remarked that only “strong air defense”, “a coalition of modern fighter planes can defeat Russian terror” .

Meeting the British Prime Minister Rishi SunakZelensky reiterated that Ukraine expects a “clear signal” from the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius in July. “We have been discussing the issue of Ukraine’s expectations since the NATO summit in Vilnius. It is important that Ukraine receives a clear signal on the prospects for joining the Alliance, which will be another motivating factor for the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Zelensky continued. on Twitter. The Ukrainian president then thanked Sunak for the transfer of the Storm Shadow long-range missiles, arguing that “these are exactly the weapons we need today. They help us win”.

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg concluded the informal summit of alliance foreign ministers in Oslo by calling the meeting “an opportunity to discuss key issues as we prepare for our Vilnius summit in July”, where “we will take decisions designed to strengthen our deterrence capacity and defence, with a new commitment to investment in the sector – a minimum of 2% of GDP – and a strengthening of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said. “Our goal today was how to bring Ukraine closer to NATOhe added, noting that the Alliance is working on a multi-year support package with solid funding.

Foreign ministers also discussed transforming the current NATO-Ukraine Commission into a new NATO-Ukraine Council. “It would be a significant step, to establish a joint consultative forum with Ukraine, and to sit down as equals to discuss key issues for our security”, Stoltenberg said, reiterating that NATO’s door remains open and that the accession decisions rest with the Allies and Ukraine alone. “We don’t know when the war will end,” he said, “but we need to make sure that when it does, we will have credible arrangements in place to ensure Ukraine’s security in the future and to break Russia’s cycle of aggression.”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken He said NATO will have to cooperate in further building up Ukrainian forces in the coming years to win the ongoing war and deter future attacks. The United States is “focused on helping Ukraine build its medium- to long-term deterrence and defense capability so that – if and when the current aggression ends – Ukraine will have the full ability to deter and , if necessary, defend against future attacks,” said Blinken.

For the French president Emmanuel Macron the Vilnius summit should give Ukraine “clear perspectives” on the NATO accession process and send a “clear message” to Russia. “I am in favor of stronger, tangible and very clear guarantees in terms of security”, said the French president, again referring to Ukraine during a press conference.

MELONI: “ITALY ON THE FRONT LINE FOR KIEV”

The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni he reiterated that Italy is “at the forefront” in supporting Kiev, but added that the issue of possible entry into the Alliance will be discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next July, and that it will be decided with the allies.

NATO cannot accept new members while these countries are involved in a war, said the German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. “NATO’s open door policy remains in effect, but at the same time it is clear that we cannot discuss the accession of new members who are in the midst of a war,” Baerbock said.

The Dutch premier also clearly stated that Ukraine’s entry into NATO is not possible now, with an ongoing war Mark Rutte, liberal and Atlanticist. “The question – he observed – is what will be the language that will emerge from the Vilnius summit: it must go beyond the Bucharest declaration. We need a new language, but I think it must stop before Ukraine’s full accession to NATO. It is not possible , because of this horrific aggression by Russia that is happening inside Ukraine and against Ukraine.”