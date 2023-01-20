Ukrainian President Volodimir Zekensky asked his allies meeting in Germany on Friday speed up deliveries of heavy weapons, especially tanks and long-range missiles, to support his country in the war against Russia.

Also read: Russia warns of escalation of the conflict if they send long-range weapons to Ukraine

“It is in your hands” to be able to “launch this important delivery that will stop the evil,” said the president in a videoconference message at the beginning of the meeting to strengthen military aid to kyiv, organized by the United States at the Ramstein airbase in Germany.

“I can thank you hundreds of times (for the support already given), but the hundreds of thanks are not hundreds of tanks,” he insisted.

The Kremlin was quick to respond that these renditions will not change anything on the ground.

“They will create new problems for Ukraine,” said the spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov. With this, Western countries feed the “illusion” of a possible Ukrainian victory on the ground, the spokesman added.

Opening the meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin insisted that the Western allies should increase their military aid to Ukraine. “We have to go even deeper, it is a decisive moment for Ukraine,” he said.

Hours before these negotiations, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Denmark had announced new arms deliveries to the country.

Washington has unlocked a new military aid package worth $2.5 billion, which includes 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and a large number of armored personnel carriers, according to the Pentagon.

With this latest package, the total US military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion – which began on February 24, 2022 – amounts to more than 26,700 million dollars.



However, this new support does not include heavy tanks, such as the Abrams, which Washington does not want to hand over to kyiv for maintenance and training reasons. The UK will send an additional 600 Brimstone-type missiles, Denmark 19 Caesar guns and Sweden Archer long-range guns.

Finland joined this new aid on Friday, with a package that will include heavy artillery and ammunition. The UK had already promised 14 Challenger 2 heavy armor and Poland said it was willing to deliver 14 German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks. The total, however, is far from the hundreds of such vehicles claimed by Ukraine.

Countries urged to stop ‘trembling at Putin’

The Ramstein meeting brings together defense ministers and senior military officials from more than 50 countries. Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas told AFP that “some countries will send” Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, promising “more news” on Ramstein.

“German tanks, Finnish tanks, Danish tanks, French tanks are needed, this means that Western Europe must now send more modern tanks to Ukraine, so that it can simply defend itself,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

One of Zelensky’s advisers, Mikhailo Podoliak, urged Western countries to “stop trembling before Putin” and deliver heavy armor to kyiv.

The Ukrainian president criticized on Thursday the doubts of Germany in the delivery of these Leopard tanks. The head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, is under increasing pressure to authorize the supply of these tanks, which Ukraine has been demanding for months.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz told US lawmakers that Germany would supply heavy tanks to Ukraine if the United States did so, a US lawmaker told AFP.

Ukrainian army tanks during an offensive, in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to experts, these modern German-designed tanks could have a major impact on the upcoming fighting in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has resumed the offensive after multiple setbacks.

The Ukrainian authorities also claim that they need missile systems with a range of more than 100 km to be able to reach the Russian supply chain, especially ammunition depots.

But Western countries fear that, despite Ukrainian assurances, kyiv provokes an escalation of the conflict by using these weapons to hit the interior of Russian territory and its air and naval bases in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

First UN humanitarian convoy arrives in Soledar

As the meeting progresses, a humanitarian convoy of three trucks with food, water, hygiene products and medicines arrived this Friday in the surroundings of the Ukrainian city of Soledar, as confirmed by the spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Jens Laerke.

Laerke highlighted that this is the first international convoy to arrive in the area, and explained that it will provide humanitarian aid to 800 civilians in need after intense fighting that have occurred in recent days in this area of ​​the Donbas region, occupied by Russia.

The UN agencies participating in this convoy from the city of Dnipro (Ukraine) are the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization for Migration ( IOM) and the World Food Program (WFP).

It has not yet been possible to confirm when the convoy will return to Dnipro, nor if it will reach the town of Soledar itself, whose capture was claimed by the group of pro-Russian mercenaries Wagner. The magnitude of the destruction caused by the fighting in Soledar and the number of civilian victims have not yet been able to be estimated by the humanitarian coordination agency.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said that “Donbas is Russia’s main target.”

The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, Evgeny Prigozhin, announced on December 11 the capture of Soledar, a strategic town in eastern Ukraine, whose loss kyiv has not yet officially recognized.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the victory in Soledar two days after Prigozhin’s declaration and without mentioning – at first – the Wagner fighters who participated in that operation. This Thursday, the head of the mercenary group announced the capture of another town in eastern Ukraine, Bakhmut, which the Russians had been trying to capture for months.

Seven alleged spies for Russia arrested in Ukraine

In addition, seven people were detained in Ukraine on suspicion of transmitting intelligence information to the Russian Army and it is being investigated whether they cooperated in the recent attack in the city of Dnipro, according to the Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor’s office.

The detainees, whose nationality was not specified although they were described as “traitors”, have been accused of treason committed during the martial law in force in the country.

After the attacks, the agents visited the sites of attacks to determine the effects of air strikes and readjust it

According to the investigation, since the beginning of the Russian invasion the detainees voluntarily agreed to provide information on the locations of Dnipro’s energy facilities and critical infrastructure and were supervised by the radical pro-Russian public organization “SERB”, Pravda Ukraine reported.

The detainees provided coordinates to the Russian Army, “which the occupiers used to prepare and execute rocket attacks against the city. And after the attacks, the agents visited the sites of attacks to determine the effects of the air strikes and readjust them,” added the font.

The prosecution added that it is investigating whether the information provided by the detainees was used for the attack against a residential building in Dnipro on January 14 that caused 44 fatalities due to the impact of a Russian Kh-22 missile. The detainees allegedly collected information on Ukrainian troop movements in the region and tried to identify positions of the Ukrainian air defense system.

The authorities have carried out several investigations in the residences of the detainees and documents and mobile phones with emails confirming illegal activities were seized, according to the source.

Missile attacks on Dnipro

The prosecution indicates that the detainees worked for a Russian citizen, a former resident of Dnipro, leader of the pro-Russian organization “Russian Liberation Movement SERB” whom he does not identify and who he claims was recruited in Russia by the General Staff of the Forces Russian Armies.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP.