Ukraine | In Finland, you could find surprising help for Ukraine talks: Such are the Finnish special Leopards

Also On behalf of the fleet, Finland would have the opportunity to participate in the new project of European countries to deliver old Leopard 1 wagons to Ukraine.

There are no Leopard 1 battle tanks in Finland, but the Defense Forces have special tanks based on Leopard 1 battle tanks.

In 2017, Finland bought a total of 16 used Leopard 1-based special tanks. Among them were eight towing or evacuation tanks and eight pioneer tanks.

The wagons in question have not been mentioned in the Defense Forces’ internet publication in the inventory.

At least Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark are ready to pay for the restoration of the Leopard 1 tanks that are in the warehouses of two European arms companies and have already been decommissioned. The total number of carriages is reportedly 178.

There is no exact information on the condition of the stored wagons, but according to public estimates, possibly even a hundred wagons could be renovated by next summer.

So far, Finland has promised to participate in international cooperation only with regard to Leopard 2 tanks.

Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (Centre) has said, however, that Finland’s contribution cannot be very big, i.e. it could be, for example, training or maintenance.

He has also encouraged the enthusiasm of Finnish politicians to donate Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Finland acquired special tanks based on the Leopard 1 from the Netherlands. They joined to a bigger storewhere Finland bought one hundred Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks in 2014.

The purchase price of the 16 wagons acquired by Finland, the nationalization work, transportation and the purchase of new tracks cost a total of 8.2 million euros. The nationalization works included, among other things, paintings and changes in accordance with the Finnish Road Traffic Act.

The original German names of the acquired tanks are Bergepanzer and Pionierpanzer.

Special armored vehicle of the Defense Forces on the Leopard 1 chassis.

Both versions resemble each other, but the pioneer version has, among other things, a larger dozer plate for earthmoving work.

The towing and pioneer wagons are equipped with a crane, winch, bulldozer, towing booms and tools.

Special wagons are an important part of the logistics and maintenance of mechanized troops. They are used for removing stuck armored vehicles, for towing, and for lifting and repair work.

So it’s not about combat vehicles, but a kind of “battlefield road service”. For example, in the Ukrainian war, the towing tasks of armored vehicles have often been handled by tractors.

Leopard 1 was the first battle tank designed by the Germans after World War II. The first of them were completed for the Bundeswehr in 1965.

All in all, a total of more than 4,700 Leopard 1 main battle tanks were produced until the end of the 1970s.

In addition, various repair, towing, bridge, clearing and anti-aircraft wagons have been built on the wagon’s chassis.

Leopard 1 wagons have already been moved to museums in many countries. In the 1980s, they began to be replaced by Leopard 2 wagons equipped with a completely new and better protected and more powerful cannon.

However, the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann company, the manufacturer of the carriages, says that Leopard 1 carriages are still in use in nine countries and that upgrade parts are available for them.

They are still used at least by the armed forces of Greece, Turkey, Brazil and Chile. Germany abandoned them 20 years ago when it switched to the newer Leopard 2 tanks.

The Leopard 1 wagon was developed and updated until the 1990s. Updates can be distinguished by running letters and numbers attached to the name, just like in the newer Leopard 2 wagons.

The latest major upgrade version of the Leopard 1 is codenamed 1A5, developed in the last full decade of the Cold War in the 1980s and early 1990s. It is a version that will probably be offered to Ukraine as well, still somewhat modernized.

Mixed Russia and the West now have the same problem: tanks have to be dug really deep from the warehouses.

Russia has to dig because its new wagons have been destroyed in Ukraine in incredible numbers. The West because the Western countries have reduced their armies dramatically since the end of the Cold War.

It may even happen that the tanks of the West and the East during the Cold War will meet on the steppes of Ukraine in the 2020s.

Will the Leopard 1 cope with the Soviet-era T-72 taken from Russian warehouses? Which are the better update versions?

According to military experts, the old Leopard 1 tanks are hardly used in the same way as the more modern Leopard 2 tanks. However, combat situations are always unpredictable.

According to Defense Minister Savola, Finland is not going to tell the public what Finland’s share in possible Leopard deliveries to Ukraine will be.