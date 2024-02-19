Aid and weapons are not arriving from the USA, Ukraine is in trouble and is experiencing one of the most complex moments in the war against Russia that began 2 years ago.

Avdiivka and the street covered in corpses

Kiev's armed forces withdrew from Avdiivka, the eastern city conquered by Russian soldiers in a ghostly scenario, also described by a post that a soldier – Viktor Biliak – published on Instagram: “The road to Avdiivka is covered with bodies of Ukrainian soldiers“, he writes describing the retreat “without seeing anything, like blind cats guided by a drone under artillery fire”. The story also describes the dramatic farewell to the wounded, who were not evacuated and who in many cases, like the families they ascertained from the videos released on social media on Russian profiles, they were killed.

“The situation on the front line is extremely difficult in several areas, particularly where Russian forces have concentrated most of their reserves. They are taking advantage of delays in military aid to Ukraine,” says the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who visited the military in the Kharkiv region in the last few hours. “We are working with allies to resume and continue assistance, while increasing the strength of our defense industry,” she adds.

“Now we will monitor how the Russian troops who have been claiming control of Avdiivka for two days will reorganise”, says the spokesperson of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Illia Yevlash, in statements to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty relaunched by CNN.

According to Yevlash, 'changes' could affect many brigades involved in the operations in Adviivka, including intelligence units, special forces, artillery, motorized infantry and paratroopers. “Usually – adds the spokesperson – they need time, about a week, to reorganise, move their units and then we will monitor where they start to apply pressure”.

Russia is now pressing south, Kiev awaits US aid

Meanwhile, Russia strengthens its presence in the Zaporizhzhia region, in southern Ukraine. On the southern front, analysts report the presence of around 50 thousand men, destined in all likelihood to attempt a new push along another line of contact.

To withstand the impact, Kiev would quickly need the weapons promised by the United States and blocked in Congress, where the House must vote on the 61 billion dollar package which received the approval of the Senate. The final green light is in doubt, given the Republican majority that controls the House of Representatives. The pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson does not seem sufficient to bring about a turning point, in a political context in which Donald Trump's influence on the extreme wing of the Republicans should not be overlooked.

In this context, President Joe Biden's administration is working to send Ukraine a longer-range version of the Atacms missile system, capable of hitting 300 km away, as revealed by the NBC broadcaster, citing two American officials. The United States has already supplied Atacms missiles to Kiev, but in the medium-range version. Defense sources explain that the United States has a limited stock of longer-range Atacms and that these will probably be sent to Kiev only if funds are approved to replenish the stocks.

House Republicans “are making a big mistake,” Biden saysintending to meet Johnson to understand “if he has anything to say. The way in which they are running away from the threat of Russia, the way in which they are running away from NATO, the way in which they are running away from our obligations is shocking: I have never seen nothing like that.”

The scenery on the battlefield

The red light in Washington produces a series of clear effects, as underlined by the Institute for the study of war. “Delays in Western aid for the defense of Ukraine help the Russians to launch opportunistic operations on different sectors of the front line”, says the think tank, shining the spotlight on specific areas of the conflict: “1) along the border between the oblasts from Kharkiv and Luhansk in the direction of Kupyansk and Lyman, 2) around Avdiivka, 3) near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia oblast”. The bulletin notes however that the Russians advanced less than ten kilometers in four months and that the Ukrainians will be able to establish new defensive lines.

The shortage of artillery ammunition and air defense systems prevented the Ukrainians from defending themselves against the Russian advance at Avdiivka. Furthermore, the lack of material and “the fear of a complete cessation of American military aid forced Ukrainian troops to distribute material across the entire front line, which probably encouraged the Russians to exploit the situation.”

However, the ISW underlines that Ukrainian forces “will be able to establish new defensive lines not far from Avdiivka”. And that they will probably be able to hold the new positions, in the face of Russian forces who lost many men at Avdiivka. “The Russian capture of Avdiivka after four months of intense offensive operations shows how the Russians pursue offensive operations that do not necessarily create the conditions for large operational advantages but still force the Ukrainians to commit men and materials to the defense,” writes the bulletin highlighting heavy Russian losses. Kiev claims that its adversaries have lost 47,000 men and 364 tanks on this front in four months, while Russian milbloggers speak of 16,000 Moscow soldiers killed.

“Russian forces have not yet demonstrated the capacity for significant operational advances or to conduct rapid mechanized maneuvers over large portions of territory”, the ISW writes again, noting that the Avdiivka offensive, which began in October 2023, led to an advance of less than ten kilometers.