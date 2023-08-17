Home page politics

From: Emmanuel Zylla

Split

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is not going very well, says President Zelenskyy himself. According to an anonymous source, Zoff threatens at the highest level.

Kyiv – So far, im Ukraine war the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian military progressed rather slowly. With heavy losses, the troops of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy small parts to the east and south of the Ukraine recapture it, while also causing significant damage to the Russian invaders. However, this moderate conclusion still applies after more than eight weeks – during of Russia continue to withstand positions in many places. Zelenskyy himself has already admitted that the long-awaited counter-offensive is progressing more slowly than hoped.

Now the Ukrainian president may be facing a dilemma: does he risk further heavy losses on the offensive, or does he focus on damage limitation – and thereby risk a political defeat? In any case, dissatisfaction with the insufficient progress seems to be spreading in the Ukrainian government, according to the US news magazine Newsweek wants to have experienced. These voices would have led to disputes with the military high command.

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut. (Archive image) © Libkos/dpa

Ukraine counter-offensive: dispute between government and military in Kiev?

While one faction would like to consolidate the few successes of the Ukrainian army and would rather prepare for a Russian offensive in autumn and winter, the military command sees it differently: Commander-in-Chief General Valeriy Saluschnyi wants to continue the counter-offensive. “There are definitely some disagreements within the Ukrainian leadership over military strategy,” said a source close to the Ukrainian government Newsweek betrayed. Because this source had no authority to speak publicly, she preferred to remain anonymous, it says.

The anonymous source revealed further inside information from the ranks of the Ukrainian high command: “On the military side there is Zalushny and others – but obviously he is in command – who want to keep the pressure on. There are some questions on the political side as to whether this approach makes the most sense. Might it make more sense to hedge in some areas where possible to relieve supply lines and inventory?”

Western allies’ concerns about the Ukrainian army’s slow advance and media coverage are putting pressure on him Kyiv built up. This resulted in a political debate and finger pointing. Apparently, the military reported too positively about the counter-offensive, leading to dissatisfaction with some civilian government officials, such as the Newsweek-Source reports: “The impression is that they have been misled by the military as to the success of this counter-offensive and have received overly optimistic assessments from the military side. “

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Ukraine dilemma in the counteroffensive? Government only sees propaganda from Russia

However, the informant has not heard anything concrete about whether a change of strategy on the battlefield by Ukraine is imminent – but it is within the realm of possibility.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Ministry wanted to know whether the source’s claims are true Newsweek Do not tell. According to the spokesman, the country’s politicians and military are always concerned with making decisions under the “dynamic conditions” of war. According to the spokesman, an important prerequisite for Ukraine’s victory is trust in the military leadership. He considers reports of internal friction to be Russian propaganda. (Emanuel Zylla)